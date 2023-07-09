Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald not publishing a print edition on Sundays.
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bowmanville, Ontario
7 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — AVP: Hermosa Beach Pro Series, Virginia Beach, Va.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: Trilogy vs. Power, Triplets vs. Tri State, 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3’s Company, Enemies vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Killer 3’s, Ghost Ballers vs. Killer 3’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at B.C.
CYCLING
7:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France
2 a.m. (Monday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy De Dôme, France (Taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Final Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Peach Jam U-15 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Peach Jam U-16 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Peach Jam U-17 Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Peach Jam 8th Grade Championship: TBD, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Redwoods vs. Chaos, Minneapolis
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Texas at Washington
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (2 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Houston OR Atlanta at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLB First-Year Player Draft
MLBN — MLB First-Year Player Draft
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Toronto vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Charlotte, Las Vegas
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: New York vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Houston, Las Vegas
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. Washington, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Portland, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Atlanta vs. Denver, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Golden State, Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: Guatemala vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Final Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Cincinnati
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Wales, San Jose, Calif.
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Connecticut
