Blue Jays Pirates Baseball

The sun sets over PNC Park in Pittsburgh during Saturday's game between the Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays. The Bucs and Jays wrap up the weekend series today.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid

2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1 a.m. (Monday)

USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Denver (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Army vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Boston

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Championship, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: Binghamton at Albany, Championship

12 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Denver at UConn, Championship

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.

BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

2 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pitt

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

3:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:20 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast

SAILING

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Day 2, San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Doha, Qatar (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham

Tags

Trending Video