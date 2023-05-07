Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid
2 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
1 a.m. (Monday)
USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Denver (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Army vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Boston
ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Championship, New York
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: Binghamton at Albany, Championship
12 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Denver at UConn, Championship
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.
BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
2 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pitt
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
3:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:20 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast
SAILING
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Day 2, San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Doha, Qatar (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham
