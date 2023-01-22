Senators Penguins Hockey

Penguins' goaltender Tristan Jarry blocks a shot against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of Friday's game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The Pens visit the New Jersey Devils this afternoon.

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

AUTO RACING

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

FOX — Butler at UConn

1 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

3 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Houston

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

1 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Louisville

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

5 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma

COLLEGE WRESTLING

3 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

GOLF

2 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Queens, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo

6:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

7 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga.

RUGBY

3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Hamilton, New Zealand (Taped)

SKIING

5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

12:20 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

5 p.m.

ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men's Ice Hockey - Gold-Medal Game, Lake Placid, N.Y.

