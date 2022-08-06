NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing

Bubba Wallace celebrates on Saturday after winning the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich.

The TV schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer having a print edition on Sundays.

Sunday, August 7

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

USA — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, England (Taped)

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Uddevalla, Sweden (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Select Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel

FISHING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament, South Padre Island, Texas

FITNESS

1 p.m.

CBS — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games: From Madison, Wis.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort - Twenty Ten Course, Newport, Wales

8 a.m.

USA — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — LPGA: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club, Calgary, Canada

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Final Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series: TBD (International vs. U.S.), Final, Livermore, Calif.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Johansen vs. Team Colson, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, Warner Robins, Ga.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, Marietta, Ga.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Detroit OR Washington at Philadelphia

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Game of the Week, Kansas City, Mo.

1 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, Day 3, Kansas City, Mo.

SENIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior League Softball World Series: TBD, Final, Lower Sussex, Del.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA Final

TRACK AND FIELD

7:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics: U-20 Championships, Cali, Colombia (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Chicago

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle

