Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

Sunday, Oct. 23

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — Rutgers at Syracuse

2 p.m.

ACCN — Saint Joseph's at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at California

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5

7 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Cleveland

10 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Napoli at AS Roma

8 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped)

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final

