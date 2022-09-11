Steelers Jaguars Football

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

Sunday, Sept. 11

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

2 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

3 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at Louisville

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — North Carolina at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Army at Boston College

2 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Nebraska

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA

CYCLING

1 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona OR Las Vegas at LA Chargers

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Tennessee OR Green Bay at Minnesota

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.

RUGBY

8 a.m.

CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

1 p.m.

NBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa

SAILING

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1

