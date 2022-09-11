Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.
Sunday, Sept. 11
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
2 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Louisville
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — North Carolina at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Army at Boston College
2 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Nebraska
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA
CYCLING
1 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona OR Las Vegas at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Tennessee OR Green Bay at Minnesota
8:15 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.
RUGBY
8 a.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
1 p.m.
NBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
2:30 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
SAILING
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped)
8 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC
TENNIS
1 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1
