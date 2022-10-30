Steelers Dolphins Football

Pittsburgh Steelers' running back Najee Harris carries the ball against the Dolphins during last Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Steelers visit the unbeaten Eagles today at 1 p.m.

 AP

Today's TV sports schedule is posted online due to The Herald no longer publishing on Sundays.

Sunday, Oct. 30

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas (Taped)

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Fall), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Brown

1 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Penn

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. LSU, First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington State at Southern Cal

4 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Pensacola, Fla.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, First Round

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Duke at Virginia, First Round

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Baylor

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas

GOLF

4 a.m.

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Final Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand (Taped)

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at San Antonio

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Detroit, Las Vegas at New Orleans, New England at NY Jets, Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Chicago at Dallas, Arizona at Minnesota

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Houston

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Indianapolis, San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Seattle

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal

12 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Final: Austin FC at LA FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Final: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6:45 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Germany, Third-Place Match, Navi Mumbai, India

10:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Spain, Final, Navi Mumbai, India

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Finals

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin

