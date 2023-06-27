SHARPSVILLE YOUTH BASEBALL
• Ross Aviation White Sox 7, Muscarella Angels 5 — Jacob Vassen struck out six and gave up one earned run on a pair of hits in 3 1/3 innings during the start for the White Sox.
Colten Ross pitched the final 2 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on one hit and striking out four. Ross and Vassen combined for a three-hitter, and Vassen was credited with the win.
Levi Mabry had an RBI double and a single for Ross Aviation. Ross had two hits, including an RBI single.
Manny Roskos doubled to start a three-run first inning for the White Sox. Nolan Roskos and Neil Sump added RBI singles to extend the Ross Aviation lead to 6-4.
Westin Breit struck out five for the Angels, Logan Wickman fanned four more White Sox and Gunner Hills added one inning of relief.
Wickham had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, his second RBI of the game.
