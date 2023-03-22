Lucas Widger has decided to step down as Jamestown High boys basketball coach after guiding the team for the past four seasons.
Widger was hired as an English teacher in the middle school in 2016 and was the girls basketball JV coach in 2017 before being named boys head coach in 2019.
“I am stepping down to explore other coaching opportunities,” Widger told The Herald on Wednesday. “I’m not sure what that will eventually look like, but right now I’m helping coach an elementary team in Meadville that my oldest son plays on.”
Widger’s first season in 2019-20 was a tough one for the Muskies. Jamestown went 9-14 and clinched the Region 1 title, but senior star Darian Keyser died in his sleep 12 days before the District 10 championship game.
Jamestown, which had won the D-10 title the previous year, dropped a 38-31 decision to Commodore Perry for the 1A crown.
Widger guided Jamestown to an 8-15 ledger in the 2020-21 season. The team made its fifth straight appearance in a District 10 championship game, but dropped the title tilt to Farrell, 60-35.
Last season, the Muskies posted an 11-12 record and made its sixth straight appearance in the District 10 championship game — a 71-29 loss to Farrell.
Jamestown had to play that game without senior Peyton McElhinny, who had injured his ankle during a practice just before the game. McElhinny closed out his high school career with 1,030 points.
This past season, the Muskies compiled a 13-10 record to give Widger a career win-loss record of 41-51. Jamestown lost to Kennedy Catholic, 44-27, in the D-10 Class 1A semifinals.
The Muskies featured senior star Cameron Keyser, who wrapped up his high school career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,546 points. The previous record was set in 1980 (Mark Shannon, 1,351 points).
“Jamestown gave me my first opportunity to be a varsity head coach and it was the first time I learned the uniqueness that each season brings,” said Widger. “Every season brought new players with new personalities and I had to learn how to maximize the talent of each group.
“Even returning players are not the same person they were the season before. There was a lot of joy in navigating that terrain, but the best part was just being around a bunch of teenagers that loved to hoop. They made me laugh, made me cry, and made me scream. But at the end of the day, I just love being a part of a team.”
