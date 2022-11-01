ERIE — The clock was ticking down. Joe Saterlee brought the ball to the middle of the field, picked it up and rolled it back to the middle of the pitch.
Shortly after, the members of the Wilmington High boys soccer team were given their silver medals as the District 10 runner-ups.
The Greyhounds lost 5-1 to Seneca on Tuesday night at Hagerty Family Event Center in the district’s Class 1A final.
“Great team. A great group of guys, and at the end of the day, they were the better team tonight,” said Wilmington assistant coach Mark Williams, who spoke since head coach Kevin Hill was unable to attend the game.
Liam Pikiewicz scored twice for Seneca while Jed Brown, Conner Kaveney and Lee Hoover each had one goal. Evan Moffett made two saves.
Skyler Sloan stopped eight shots for the Greyhounds (13-5-1), and Ryder Tervo provided the only Wilmington goal of the night.
The Bobcats (18-2) got on the board via Brown’s goal less than three minutes into the match.
Seneca added another score when Pikiewicz controlled a rebound on the right side of the net and found some open space in the 10th minute. But Tervo quickly responded with a score 30 seconds later to make it a 2-1 game.
The Hounds surrendered another goal with a little over three minutes left in the half when Hoover scored off a crosser from Hoffman from just in front of the net. But Wilmington was still in it.
Going into the half, we were in it,” Williams said. “We just couldn’t compete. We just couldn’t match their speed, their pace, their energy. We got a great team. They’re just another level of a team. They played a really good game.”
It was the fourth goal, however, that swung the momentum in Seneca’s favor.
Sloan made back-to-back stops from the right side of the net, but the ball trickled a few yards out into the middle. Pikiewicz scored his second of the night with 25:26 remaining in the second half.
The Bobcats added another a minute later when Kaveney put one in the back of the net. And from that point, the match became an uphill battle for the Greyhounds.
They didn’t have many shot opportunities. Senior attacker Joe Saterlee — who was the driving force behind the offense this season — was held without a shot until the final 10 minutes.
The Bobcats forced the Hounds to battle for every yard in the middle third of the pitch. Wilmington was held to only two corner kick chances, both coming in the second half.
“We kinda knew what their style was and we had to shut some things down,” Williams said. “We needed to counter, and we just weren’t able to do that. They played a fantastic game.
“We wanted to possess a little bit more and we wanted to get the ball to the corner and counterattack a little bit more.”
Seven Greyhounds completed their high school careers on Tuesday night. Chance Miller, Charles Krepp, Matthew Pusateri, David Robert, Edward Gerstnecker, Sloan and Saterlee were the seniors on the 2022 roster.
Williams said this year’s roster, led by the seniors, were a group that was willing to step outside of their comfort zone if it was for the good of the team. He said the team had a lot of individual skill mixed with a team-first mentality.
“They led with their voices, they led with their actions, they led with sacrifice, they led by doing what we asked them to do,” Williams said. “They did what we asked them to do, whether they wanted to or not, they did what we asked them to do. And we’re gonna miss those guys.”
It was the first District 10 championship for the Seneca boys soccer program. The Bobcats will open the PIAA playoffs on Nov. 8 against the third-seeded team out of District 7.
