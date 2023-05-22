SLIPPERY ROCK — Monday afternoon marked a potential fresh start for the West Middlesex baseball team.
After a slight rough patch to close out the season, the Big Reds collected themselves for a 7-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the District 10 Class 1A tournament.
“Overall, very good day,” West Middlesex head coach Kolten Hoffman said. “We threw three different pitchers, got all our pitching alive and ready to go for Thursday.”
Gio Rococi earned the win after striking out four in three innings of perfect relief.
Richie Preston allowed three runs on three hits and a trio of walks in the start. He lasted two innings before handing it off to Rococi.
“You know where to locate pitches better. So coming in here, playoffs, you got some nerves but you still know what you’re doing since you’ve seen that team twice in the regular season,” Rococi said.
Bowen Briggs led the Big Reds with a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs and a run scored. Julian Trott tripled and scored, and Tyler Blanton, Kyle Gilson and Devin Gruver each drove in one run.
The Big Reds (12-9) opened the scoring with a three-run first inning. The Raiders responded in the second with a sacrifice fly from Kolton Wilkinson to score Ryan Broadwater, who tripled.
The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the third.
That’s when a familiar problem emerged for Reynolds. The Raiders committed five errors, a thorn in their side in losses in 2023.
Those errors helped the Big Reds score two runs in both the third and fourth innings. Broadwater took the mound for the Raiders in the fifth, and Kyle Gilson closed it out for the Big Reds. Neither reliever allowed a run.
“That was the difference in the game. Otherwise, it would be a 3-1 game,” Reynolds head coach Bob Foust said. “Morale goes down when you’ve seen it over and over and over. That’s what they need to clean up.”
Chase Bell, PJ Winkle and Cameron Buckley each had a hit for the Raiders.
Foust said he has a sizable number of kids in the junior high school that could play for the Raiders next season. Also the several juniors on the roster this season will have another year under their belts.
“I’m proud of them,” Foust said. “They wanted to make the playoffs. They did, and they took care of business when they needed to.
“We took it on the chin an awful lot this year. Perhaps a little more than I intended. West Middlesex is a good team, and I foresee them going on and winning this.”
The Big Reds calmly took care of business in the opening round. Hoffman and his crew had postseason experience from last year, and he reminded his team prior to first pitch.
Now defending District 10 Class 2A champion West Middlesex will turn its attention to Youngsville, which beat Union City, 12-2, on Monday. The Reds and Youngsville will play Thursday.
“There’s no bad wins this time of year,” Hoffman said. “We’ll take a win any way we can get it, move on and play again.”
