The Penn State Shenango women's basketball team improved to 7-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) and 8-2 overall on Friday with a 63-48 win at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Shenango led 33-21 at halftime and outscored Wilkes-Barre 30-27 in the second half.
Karsyn Rupert, a West Middlesex High product, came off the bench to lead Shenango. She had 14 points, nine rebounds, and two steals.
Toni Donaldson had 13 points and four steals for Shenango and Hailee Aguinaga added nine points and ripped down 12 rebounds.
Stephanie Jaramillo had 13 points for Penn State Wilkes-Barre, Logine Moustafa scored 12, and Quatazia Johnson contributed eight points. Chloe Inniss had a team-high six rebounds.
Penn State Shenango is back in action at 3 p.m. today when it visits Penn State Scranton.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The Penn State Shenango men's team (2-5, 2-11) dropped a 100-59 decision at Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
Shenango fell behind early and trailed 50-25 at halftime.
Anthony Picott rifled in 29 points to lead Wilkes-Barre, Rodwens Albert scored 16, Teequan Holley 14, Tyson Tanner Jr. 13, and Rashod Ballard 10.
Albert also dished out seven assists and had four steals and Tanner had 10 boards.
Malik Davis led the local Lions with eight points while Kyle Jackson and Ronnie McClain contributed seven points each. Jeremiah Green grabbed eight rebounds.
Shenango visits Penn State Scranton at 1 p.m. today.
