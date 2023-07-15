WMLL

West Middlesex Little League is hosting the 10U Section 2 All-Star Tournament this coming week.

The tourney will run Monday through Thursday, and Friday if needed, at the WM VFW Little League Complex.

Game times Monday and Tuesday are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday times are TBA.

District winning teams include Hermitage (District 2), Ingomar (District 4), Bullskin (District 9), and Latrobe (District 26).

The format is a double-elimination tourney with the winner advancing to the state championship tournament.

The state tourney is scheduled for July 25-31 in the Poconos (Middle Smithfield and Stroud townships).

