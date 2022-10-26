COCHRANTON — Two area teams saw success on the volleyball court and advanced in the District 10 Class 1A playoffs.
West Middlesex and Lakeview both won their first-round playoff matchups on Tuesday night at Cochranton High School. The Big Reds topped Eisenhower 3-0, and the Sailors won 3-1 over Cambridge Springs.
Lakeview (13-6) had the most exciting match of the night in Cochranton.
With the win, the Sailors advance to the second round of the D-10 playoffs for the first time in program history, according to head coach Jennifer Fagley.
“That was big for them,” Fagley said. “They didn’t even know that.”
Zoe Proper led the way for Lakeview with eight kills. Delaney Kepner and
Riley Sample each had five. Priscilla Colle had 14 assists, and Emma Marstellar had six. Cole also had six aces. Kepner, Marstellar and Proper also had two block points each.
The match was tied at 1 and both teams were trading points in the third set. With the Sailors up 27-26, Marstellar blocked a spike from the Blue Devils to clinch the frame and give Lakeview momentum.
“We just knew that we had to come out right away (in the fourth set) and get the first couple points because we wanted to get a good start,” Marstellar said. “We just wanted to continue that momentum from the third set into the fourth set.”
And the Sailors were successful getting the first points in the fourth set. However the Blue Devils came back to tie the score at 3.
From there, the teams traded points until the score was tied at 6. Sample got a kill off an assist from Cole to give the Sailors the lead. They strung together four more points to get a little breathing room.
But again, the Blue Devils fought their way back into the match — this time down 17-9. Cambridge Springs managed to cut the Sailors’ lead to 24-22, but a kill by Doyle off another dish from Cole was the set point and clinched the win.
“It’s just a good group of girls, and they know that they’ll have each other’s backs when push comes to shove,,” Fagley said.
After the win, members of the student section joined the players on the court to celebrate. Earlier in the match, the Sailors also had a second student section by way of some of the West Middlesex players.
“It was really nice having them over there supporting us,” Marstellar said. “We played them and it was a really good matchup. It’s just nice that they can be good sportsmen and support us like we supported them before.”
Now the Sailors will turn their attention to top-seeded Maplewood, who beat Kennedy Catholic 3-0 Tuesday in Meadville.
“For these seniors to carry on … they don’t want it to end,” Fagley said. “And by not wanting it to end, that chemistry that these girls have will carry them through and they’ll battle. You’re gonna see some scrappiness come from them.”
In the opening match of the evening, West Middlesex bested Eisenhower in straight sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.
Kennedy Beatty had 11 kills for the Big Reds, Caitlin Stephens registered 24 assists, three aces, and five digs, Abby Keckler added eight kills and four aces, Izzy D’Onofrio and Alaina Bowers each had eight digs and Emma Mild and Avery Hanahan each finished with five digs apiece.
The Big Reds (17-4) entered the tournament as the second seed. And they handled business like a top seed. The only momentum the Knights generated came in the third set after West Middlesex head coach Carole O’Dell began to insert some of the bench.
But West Middlesex responded with a string of points to balloon the lead from 8-6 to 20-6. Beatty capped off the match with a kill from Hanahan to send the Big Reds to the semifinals.
“They worked really hard. And we’re trying some new things with them and they executed those things tonight, so that’s exciting for us moving forward,” O’Dell said.
It was the front line that did most of the damage for the Big Reds. The Knights didn’t have many answers for the length and explosiveness at the net.
“I think that we came in here with an attitude that we wanted to do good and have fun and not worry about our mistakes,” Beatty said. “And that’s basically what we did.”
The Big Reds will cross paths with a familiar opponent on Tuesday. They will face Cochranton in the semifinals. Cochranton beat West Middlesex 3-1 in the District 10 title last season.
“Confidence and the least amount of mistakes,” O’Dell said when asked what the team needs to focus on against Cochranton. “They need to forget when mistakes happen and move on because volleyball is so fast they need to work hard for that next point.”
The time and location for the Sailors and Big Reds matches have not been announced.
