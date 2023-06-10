Kate Sowers of West Middlesex captured the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation 15-18 Division spring championship on Saturday.
Sowers shot a 37-39-76 at Shawnee Hills Golf Course in Bedford, Ohio, as the Cleveland Local Spring Tour wrapped up.
Cammy Reed of Fairview Park, Ohio, shot a 39-38-77 to finish in second place while Avery Paez of Rocky River, Ohio, carded a 78 to place third.
Sowers accumulated 157.50 points over the spring tour, which included seven tournaments, while Reed took second with 117.50 points.
Sowers, who just finished her freshman year at West Middlesex High School, won the Herald-Tam O'Shanter Junior Golf Tournament last summer and placed fourth at the PIAA Championships in State College in the fall.
The Cleveland Summer Tour begins with a tournament on June 13-14 at Flying B Golf Course in Salem, Ohio.
