Slippery Rock High senior Jacob Wolak placed second on Tuesday at the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships in State College while the Mercer County girls turned in a very impressive performance as all four placed in the top nine.
Wolak fired a 67 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 72-67–139. His round included seven birdies as he rose to the top of the leaderboard after being tied for sixth place on Monday.
Devon Prep’s Nick Ciocca birdied the final hole on Tuesday for a 68 to capture the state crown. He shot a 70 on Monday to finish with a 138.
Lake Lehman’s Michael Lugiano finished third with a two-day total of 71-69–140. District 10 champion Josh James of Union City carded a 69-81-150 to finish ninth.
West Middlesex’s Caden Bender finished in a five-way tie for 55th place with an 84-85–169.
On the girls side, Hickory junior Sasha Petrochko placed third, West Middlesex freshman Kate Sowers placed fourth, Hickory sophomore Luciana Masters tied for seventh place, and Reynolds’ freshman Zoe Stern tied for ninth.
Tuesday began with the PIAA announcing the 24 state coaches of the year for the 2021-22 school year with Hickory golf coach Craig Antush earning the honor.
Then the local girls teed it up and put on a great show on the statewide stage.
Petrochko shot a 76-72–148 to finish third behind District 10 champ Anna Swan of North East (73-72–145) and PIAA champ Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run (70-74–144). Petrochko tied for fourth place at last fall’s PIAA Championships.
Sowers followed up Monday’s 77 by firing a 73 for a two-day total of 150 to place fourth in her first trip to states.
Masters shot a 77-83–160 to finish in a two-way tie for seventh place and Stern carded an 82-79–161 to tie for ninth. Last fall, Masters tied for 13th place.
“It was just a great day, an overall phenomenal performance,” said Hickory coach Craig Antush. “I think it being four girls from our region (Region 1) may be the most impressive part and how successful they were with these conditions the past two days. Monday was really windy and Tuesday was cold and damp. It was impressive to see the scores the girls posted.”
“I was extremely pleased,” said Petrochko. “The conditions were really tough, especially Monday. The wind was howling and it was freezing. I definitely feel like I wasn’t at my peak, but I was very happy with my short game. Some of my shots weren’t the best, but I think putting on this course is pretty key.
“I’m just very happy and grateful to everybody, all my teammates and coach Antush and all who helped along the way. I’m extremely happy and excited. I’m a little bit tired, but hopefully we can do it again (in today’s team tourney).”
“I didn’t play as well as I’d hoped, I played a little bit better Monday, but I had a couple holes that messed me up, but I’m happy to place,” said Masters. “There’s a lot of good competition here. A lot of the girls from our area did real good and it was nice to see that.”
West Middlesex coach Brad Sarchet expected Sowers to qualify for states, but didn’t anticipate her amazing finish as a freshman.
“Kate is unbelievable – the effort, hard work and dedication – she never stops practicing,” said Sarchet. “The way everything played out the past two days, she deserves and really earned it.
“She started out on fire Tuesday and a couple of holes got away from her, but she settled down and finished one over and that’s amazing. She saw the big picture as a freshman and that’s when I could tell the happiness set in. Fourth as a freshman is more than we could’ve ever imagined. I knew she had a good shot to make states, but fourth is beyond anything I ever thought.”
Sowers is the first West Middlesex girls golfer to earn a medal at the state tournament since Kristin Schaner placed second in 1994.
“The experience was really great and I had a great time at states,” said Sowers. “I played pretty good on Monday, there were a couple of strokes that I could’ve got back, and I played really well on the front nine Tuesday and struggled a little on the back nine. But I still pulled it together and shot a great round.”
Wolak qualified for the state tournament the past four years and came up big on Tuesday.
“He played well on a big stage and in a big moment,” said Slippery Rock coach Merle Whitmer. “I knew he was capable of it, but that doesn’t always happen. It’s golf. He’s been battle tested though. He played a lot of tournament golf over the summer and tied for 15th at the Pittsburgh Open.
“He came so close. On Monday he had a spell on Nos. 10, 11, and 12 where he was four over. So he stumbled a bit and when you look back and reflect, that’s probably the difference.
“I think he’s a little disappointed, but I’m just so pleased that he made the kid birdie that last hole to win. He played to his potential and showed people what kind of game he has. He’s as good as anyone in the state. He has ice water in his veins. I’m really happy for him. It was short of his goal, but he certainly put himself on the map. He held up under pressure and was just one shot away from a playoff. He showed a lot of resilience.”
The Hickory girls and Lakeview boys teams will compete in the PIAA Class 2A team championships today with the Hornets looking to defend their title.
“We are ready to go,” said Antush. “We’ve had good practice rounds since districts and we started the season at this course with a win (Happy Valley Invitational). Hopefully the girls will just do what they’ve been doing all season and we’ll feel good about ourselves Wednesday night.”
