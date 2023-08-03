Recent Slippery Rock High graduate Jacob Wolak won the Boys 17-18 Division on Thursday in the Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Jr. Golf Tour Player of the Year Championship at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort’s Mystic Rock course in Farmington, Pa.
Wolak fired a 32-37–69 for a three-stroke win over Hunter Jurica, who carded a 36-36–72.
As a senior for the Rockets, Wolak finished second in the PIAA Class 2A Championships in State College last October.
In Thursday’s Girls 16-18 Division, Wilmington High’s Kaitlyn Hoover shot a 41-46–87 to finish third. Sophia Severns (43-38–81) won the division title and Madison Sharek (42-40–82) placed second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.