WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Grove City College football team concluded the road portion of the 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon with a 31-14 setback at Washington & Jefferson in Presidents' Athletic Conference play at Cameron Stadium.
Junior running back Joey Guida ran for a season-high 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to pace Grove City while junior wide receiver Scott Fraser caught eight passes for 82 yards.
Senior linebacker Curtis Freyermuth and sophomore safety Jason Muench both intercepted passes for the Wolverines (6-3, 4-3) while freshman defensive end Ben Bladel recorded a sack. Senior linebacker Nik Grabiec posted a team-leading nine tackles.
Grove City forged a 7-7 tie with 8:18 left in the second quarter when senior running back Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex High) bulled in from the 1. That capped a 16-play, 62-yard drive that used 8:52 of clock.
W&J took a 10-7 lead on Deven Wyandt's 38-yard field goal with 5:26 left in the second quarter. The Presidents then converted a Grove City fumble into a quick touchdown when Jacob Pugh threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ian Hansen. W&J led 17-7 at halftime.
Sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer completed 11 of 21 passes for 106 yards. Grove City finished with 290 offensive yards. The Wolverines held a 22-21 edge in first downs and a 35:33-24:27 edge in time of possession. The Wolverines went 7 of 13 on third down.
Pugh completed 21 of 35 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns. W&J finished with 423 yards.
Grove City will conclude the regular season next Saturday by hosting Thiel at 1 p.m. in the annual Mercer County Cup game at Thorn Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.