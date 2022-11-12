GROVE CITY - The Grove City College football team closed the 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon with a 66-6 Presidents' Athletic Conference win over visiting Thiel in the 38th Mercer County Cup, held at Robert E. Thorn Field.
The Grove City defense forced six turnovers and held Thiel (1-9, 1-7 PAC) to 15 net rushing yards. Grove City outgained the Tomcats, 497-146.
Senior linebacker Nik Grabiec returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown, one of five interceptions by the Grove City defense. Senior linebackers Curtis Freyermuth and Parker Kilgore also picked off passes, as did freshman linebacker Nathan Kadosh-Harris and freshman safety Keagan Fraser.
Senior linebacker Ryan Fleming had 3.5 tackles for loss and recovered a fumble. Junior linebacker Cole DeFillippo and freshman defensive end Ben Bladel both forced fumbles on quarterback sacks. Sophomore safety Jason Muench also had a forced fumble.
Sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer completed 13 of 15 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser grabbed six passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Fraser now has 1,113 receiving yards, the fourth-highest single-season mark in program history.
Junior wide receiver Ryan Heckathorn and sophomore wide receiver Ryan Lenhart also caught touchdown passes from Pfeuffer.
Grove City's stable of running backs amassed 222 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Senior Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex High) led Grove City (7-3, 5-3) with 59 yards and two scores on 10 attempts. Freshman Ian Demeri added 51 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore running back Nico Flati and junior running back Joe DeLuca also scored rushing touchdowns.
Fraser's 13-yard touchdown catch from Pfeuffer 2:40 into Saturday's game gave Grove City a 7-0 lead. Parrish scored from one yard out to cap the Wolverines' next possession. Senior kicker Nick Morrow drilled the second of his nine extra points, pushing the lead to 14-0.
Heckathorn caught a 50-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 left in the quarter. In the second quarter, Parrish, Demeri and Flati scored on short touchdowns runs. Lenhart's eight-yard touchdown catch with 42 seconds left in the half gave the Wolverines a 49-6 halftime lead.
Grove City scored on its first seven possessions.
Grabiec's 27-yard interception return to the end zone pushed the lead to 56-6. Morrow kicked a 25-yard field goal 13 seconds into the fourth quarter while DeLuca closed the scoring at the 5:39 mark with a three-yard run.
Freyermuth now leads Grove City with five interceptions this season. Fleming and Muench led the Grove City defense with five tackles each. Grove City held a 31:49-28:11 edge in time of possession.
Prior to the game, Grove City honored its 20-man senior class as part of Senior Day: punter Jared Custer, Fleming, guard Tim Forry, Freyermuth, Grabiec, Kilgore, guard Vinny LePre, cornerback Andrew Mason, Morrow, fullback Mason Muir, cornerback Isaac Munson, fullback Zack O'Brien, long snapper C.J. Otwell, nose tackle James Parenti, Parrish, wide receiver Eric Schneider, defensive end Ethan Ward and student coaches Daniel Blose and Troy Donofrio.
Grove City will await a possible Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) bowl invitation. The ECAC bowl pairings will be announced Monday afternoon.
