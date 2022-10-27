GROVE CITY — The Grove City College volleyball team improved to 7-2 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference by earning a 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 victory Thursday night over visiting Allegheny (17-10, 7-2 PAC) in conference play at the Grove City College Arena. The victory keeps Grove City one game behind Thiel (8-1 PAC) in the race for the top seed in next week’s conference tournament.
Freshman Bella Costa led Grove City’s balanced offensive attack with nine kills while junior Eloise Augustine posted eight kills. Junior Anna DeGraaf recorded six kills. Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr distributed 18 assists and freshman Brooklyn Wirebaugh assisted 11 kills. Costa served a season-high five aces.
DeGraaf and senior Robyn Collier both had five blocks. Sophomore Audrey Donnelly added three blocks. Senior Faith Keating tallied 16 digs for Grove City. Junior Gabby Lucas recorded 14 digs.
Allegheny defeated Grove City in a non-conference match Sept. 7 in Meadville, 25-19, 25-17, 26-28, 25-20. Grove City now leads the all-time series, 31-29.
Grove City (17-9 overall) closes the regular season Saturday at 1 p.m. at conference foe Waynesburg. A Grove City win, coupled with an Allegheny win Saturday night at Thiel would forge a three-way tie at 8-2. The top three seeds would then be determined by the conference’s tiebreaking formula, which depends upon the teams’ respective records against the other conference teams in descending standings order.
