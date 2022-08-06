GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The largest cut since the PGA Tour went to top 65 and ties, followed by two delays for storms in the area, kept the Wyndham Championship from finishing the third round Saturday and set up a long final day of the regular season.
Brandon Wu holed out from 147 yards on the par-4 11th hole for an eagle, giving him a share of the lead with Sungjae Im at 12-under par. They were through 11 holes. John Huh and Joohyung “Tom” Kim were one shot behind.
Only 12 players finished the round.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat had a 7-under 63 and was at 10-under 200.
The eagle was Wu's final shot before the second delay of the third round, and players never returned to the course. The third round was to resume Sunday at 7:30 a.m., and players again will go off both tees — and hope for good weather — to get the tournament in.
At stake Sunday in the final event of the regular season is a shot at some bonus money for Im and Will Zalatoris (who had a 66 and was at 7 under) if they can move into the top 10 in the FedEx Cup.
It's far more important for players to finish in the top 125 and qualify for the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. Finishing in the top 125 also assures a full card for the next season, which starts in September.
Most of the drama was Saturday morning, and it involved plenty of heartache for one player. Austin Smotherman was at 1 under and faced a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8, his 17th hole of the second round. A birdie would have moved the cut to 2-under 138.
But he missed, and then he missed the green on the ninth and wound up with a double bogey. Smotherman, the equivalent of No. 125 in the FedEx Cup, missed the cut and was virtually certain to fall out of the top 125.
The cut stayed at 1-under 139 and featured 87 players for the weekend. The last time that many players made the cut was in 2018 at the Wells Fargo Championship, before the tour instituted a new policy of top 65 and ties.
Having that many players — Hayden Buckley withdrew Saturday morning after making the cut because of a wrist injury — will make it tougher to finish the final round if any weather arrives.
Brian Stuard was at 10 under with one hole to play, keeping himself in the mix to climb into the top 125 and retain a full card.
Kim, meanwhile, was hoping to extend his season. The 20-year-old from South Korea, already up to No. 34 in the world, is assured a PGA Tour card for next season. But he can only qualify for the postseason if he wins the Wyndham Championship, which would make him an instant member.
Wyndham Championship Scores
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Purse: $7.3 Million
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Partial 3rd Round
Suspended due to weather
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63-200
Will Zalatoris 71-66-66-203
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65-203
Yannik Paul 71-66-67-204
Sam Ryder 67-70-69-206
Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68-206
Lee Hodges 66-71-70-207
Bo Hoag 68-69-70-207
Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72-209
Harry Higgs 68-69-72-209
Si Woo Kim 69-68-72-209
Joel Dahmen 69-68-76-213
Did not finish round
Sungjae Im 63-69-132
Brandon Wu 64-67-131
John Huh 61-71-132
Joohyung Kim 67-64-131
Brian Stuard 65-68-133
Anirban Lahiri 66-67-133
Davis Riley 67-66-133
Russell Henley 67-65-132
Ryan Moore 65-66-131
Aaron Wise 65-70-135
Matthew NeSmith 66-69-135
Max McGreevy 68-67-135
Alex Smalley 65-70-135
James Hahn 70-68-138
Kevin Tway 67-69-136
Taylor Moore 69-67-136
Richy Werenski 70-65-135
Brett Drewitt 67-67-134
Andrew Putnam 70-64-134
Martin Laird 69-67-136
K.H. Lee 67-71-138
Scott Brown 70-66-136
Scott Stallings 67-71-138
Ben Griffin 69-69-138
Justin Lower 72-66-138
Luke Donald 70-68-138
Cameron Percy 65-70-135
Russell Knox 70-69-139
Chesson Hadley 69-66-135
Zach Johnson 67-68-135
Robert Streb 69-69-138
Keith Mitchell 68-68-136
J.T. Poston 66-70-136
Kramer Hickok 66-70-136
Billy Horschel 67-69-136
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70-136
Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-135
Blake McShea 69-65-134
Henrik Norlander 69-67-136
David Lipsky 68-69-137
Satoshi Kodaira 68-66-134
Scott Piercy 69-70-139
Stewart Cink 68-70-138
Brian Harman 67-69-136
Charley Hoffman 68-68-136
Peter Malnati 64-72-136
Ben Kohles 65-70-135
Corey Conners 70-69-139
Aaron Rai 70-69-139
Martin Trainer 67-67-134
Doc Redman 68-71-139
Justin Rose 73-66-139
Lucas Glover 70-66-136
Jared Wolfe 68-70-138
Brendon Todd 68-71-139
Patrick Rodgers 69-70-139
Chris Gotterup 70-69-139
Nick Taylor 67-71-138
Michael Gligic 65-73-138
Shane Lowry 71-68-139
Jason Dufner 66-73-139
Callum Tarren 70-69-139
Adam Svensson 70-69-139
Kelly Kraft 66-73-139
Chris Stroud 69-70-139
Joseph Bramlett 70-69-139
Stephan Jaeger 69-70-139
Jonathan Byrd 70-69-139
Mark Hubbard 70-69-139
Rory Sabbatini 68-71-139
Adam Scott 68-70-138
C.T. Pan 68-70-138
David Skinns 70-69-139
Chez Reavie 68-71-139
Leaderboard
SCORE THRU
Sungjae Im -12 11
Brandon Wu -12 11
John Huh -11 11
Joohyung Kim -11 10
Kiradech Aphibarnrat -10 18
Brian Stuard -10 11
Anirban Lahiri -10 11
Davis Riley -10 11
Russell Henley -10 11
Ryan Moore -10 10
