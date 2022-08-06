Wyndham Championship Golf

Brandon Wu chips to the ninth hole on Saturday during the third round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

 AP

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The largest cut since the PGA Tour went to top 65 and ties, followed by two delays for storms in the area, kept the Wyndham Championship from finishing the third round Saturday and set up a long final day of the regular season.

Brandon Wu holed out from 147 yards on the par-4 11th hole for an eagle, giving him a share of the lead with Sungjae Im at 12-under par. They were through 11 holes. John Huh and Joohyung “Tom” Kim were one shot behind.

Only 12 players finished the round.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat had a 7-under 63 and was at 10-under 200.

The eagle was Wu's final shot before the second delay of the third round, and players never returned to the course. The third round was to resume Sunday at 7:30 a.m., and players again will go off both tees — and hope for good weather — to get the tournament in.

At stake Sunday in the final event of the regular season is a shot at some bonus money for Im and Will Zalatoris (who had a 66 and was at 7 under) if they can move into the top 10 in the FedEx Cup.

It's far more important for players to finish in the top 125 and qualify for the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week. Finishing in the top 125 also assures a full card for the next season, which starts in September.

Most of the drama was Saturday morning, and it involved plenty of heartache for one player. Austin Smotherman was at 1 under and faced a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 8, his 17th hole of the second round. A birdie would have moved the cut to 2-under 138.

But he missed, and then he missed the green on the ninth and wound up with a double bogey. Smotherman, the equivalent of No. 125 in the FedEx Cup, missed the cut and was virtually certain to fall out of the top 125.

The cut stayed at 1-under 139 and featured 87 players for the weekend. The last time that many players made the cut was in 2018 at the Wells Fargo Championship, before the tour instituted a new policy of top 65 and ties.

Having that many players — Hayden Buckley withdrew Saturday morning after making the cut because of a wrist injury — will make it tougher to finish the final round if any weather arrives.

Brian Stuard was at 10 under with one hole to play, keeping himself in the mix to climb into the top 125 and retain a full card.

Kim, meanwhile, was hoping to extend his season. The 20-year-old from South Korea, already up to No. 34 in the world, is assured a PGA Tour card for next season. But he can only qualify for the postseason if he wins the Wyndham Championship, which would make him an instant member.

------

Wyndham Championship Scores

At Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $7.3 Million

Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Partial 3rd Round

Suspended due to weather

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 72-65-63-200

Will Zalatoris 71-66-66-203

Taylor Pendrith 71-67-65-203

Yannik Paul 71-66-67-204

Sam Ryder 67-70-69-206

Vaughn Taylor 69-69-68-206

Lee Hodges 66-71-70-207

Bo Hoag 68-69-70-207

Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-72-72-209

Harry Higgs 68-69-72-209

Si Woo Kim 69-68-72-209

Joel Dahmen 69-68-76-213

Did not finish round

Sungjae Im 63-69-132

Brandon Wu 64-67-131

John Huh 61-71-132

Joohyung Kim 67-64-131

Brian Stuard 65-68-133

Anirban Lahiri 66-67-133

Davis Riley 67-66-133

Russell Henley 67-65-132

Ryan Moore 65-66-131

Aaron Wise 65-70-135

Matthew NeSmith 66-69-135

Max McGreevy 68-67-135

Alex Smalley 65-70-135

James Hahn 70-68-138

Kevin Tway 67-69-136

Taylor Moore 69-67-136

Richy Werenski 70-65-135

Brett Drewitt 67-67-134

Andrew Putnam 70-64-134

Martin Laird 69-67-136

K.H. Lee 67-71-138

Scott Brown 70-66-136

Scott Stallings 67-71-138

Ben Griffin 69-69-138

Justin Lower 72-66-138

Luke Donald 70-68-138

Cameron Percy 65-70-135

Russell Knox 70-69-139

Chesson Hadley 69-66-135

Zach Johnson 67-68-135

Robert Streb 69-69-138

Keith Mitchell 68-68-136

J.T. Poston 66-70-136

Kramer Hickok 66-70-136

Billy Horschel 67-69-136

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 66-70-136

Tyrrell Hatton 68-67-135

Blake McShea 69-65-134

Henrik Norlander 69-67-136

David Lipsky 68-69-137

Satoshi Kodaira 68-66-134

Scott Piercy 69-70-139

Stewart Cink 68-70-138

Brian Harman 67-69-136

Charley Hoffman 68-68-136

Peter Malnati 64-72-136

Ben Kohles 65-70-135

Corey Conners 70-69-139

Aaron Rai 70-69-139

Martin Trainer 67-67-134

Doc Redman 68-71-139

Justin Rose 73-66-139

Lucas Glover 70-66-136

Jared Wolfe 68-70-138

Brendon Todd 68-71-139

Patrick Rodgers 69-70-139

Chris Gotterup 70-69-139

Nick Taylor 67-71-138

Michael Gligic 65-73-138

Shane Lowry 71-68-139

Jason Dufner 66-73-139

Callum Tarren 70-69-139

Adam Svensson 70-69-139

Kelly Kraft 66-73-139

Chris Stroud 69-70-139

Joseph Bramlett 70-69-139

Stephan Jaeger 69-70-139

Jonathan Byrd 70-69-139

Mark Hubbard 70-69-139

Rory Sabbatini 68-71-139

Adam Scott 68-70-138

C.T. Pan 68-70-138

David Skinns 70-69-139

Chez Reavie 68-71-139

Leaderboard

            SCORE THRU

Sungjae Im -12 11

Brandon Wu -12 11

John Huh -11 11

Joohyung Kim -11 10

Kiradech Aphibarnrat -10 18

Brian Stuard -10 11

Anirban Lahiri -10 11

Davis Riley -10 11

Russell Henley -10 11

Ryan Moore -10 10

Tags

Trending Video