MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Pitt’s offensive woes continued for the second straight week as the Panthers failed to score a touchdown and lost to rival West Virginia 17-6 on Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Pitt quarterback Phil Jurkovec – who was coming off a Cincinnati game where he completed just 10 of 32 passes – had another rough outing, completing 8 of 20 for 81 yards. He threw three interceptions, which led to 10 West Virginia points.
West Virginia led 7-6 at halftime. The Panthers got the ball to begin the second half and went three-and-out. The Mountaineers put together a 13-play drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown run from tailback C.J. Donaldson.
Jurkovec threw his second pick of the night on the next series. Beanie Bishop Jr. returned it 40 yards to the Pitt 30-yard line. Four plays later, Michael Hayes’ 42-yard field goal put the Mountaineers up 17-6 with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Both Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. expressed a desire during the week to run the ball more and that’s exactly what the Panthers did. They finished with 130 rushing yards on 36 carries.
On their opening drive of the game, the Panthers rushed the ball on all 10 plays before stalling at the West Virginia 3-yard line. Pitt settled for a 21-yard Ben Sauls field goal for the first points of the game.
Following Pitt’s field goal drive, both offenses were able to move the ball, but stalled out before they could score.
With just over five minutes remaining in the first half, West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol fumbled on second-and-8 at the Pitt 14. Pitt defensive end Bam Brima picked up the fumble and the Panthers had the ball at their own 18. Pitt prevented West Virginia from scoring in the red zone, or so they thought.
Following an incompletion on first down, Jurkovec was intercepted at the Pitt 33 by Aubrey Burks, who returned it 26 yards to the give the Mountaineers a first-and-goal from the 7.
Marchiol connected with Kole Taylor for a touchdown on the next play to put the Mountaineers up 7-3.
The Panthers put together a 12-play, 57-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal from Sauls just before halftime to pull within one.
The Pitt defense allowed a 100-yard rusher for the second consecutive week as Donaldson rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries. The Mountaineers finished with 157 yards on the ground. Both Donaldson and starting quarterback Garrett Greene left Saturday's game due to injury.
The loss drops Pitt to 1-2 with No. 20 North Carolina and Heisman Trophy candidate and quarterback Drake Maye coming to Pittsburgh next weekend for a primetime showdown.
------
WEST VIRGINIA 17, PITT 6
Pittsburgh 3 3 0 0 — 6
West Virginia 0 7 10 0 — 17
1st Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 21, 7:39.
2nd Quarter
WVU-K.Taylor 7 pass from Marchiol (M.Hayes kick), 4:45.
PITT-FG Sauls 36, :09.
3rd Quarter
WVU-Donaldson 1 run (M.Hayes kick), 5:05.
WVU-FG M.Hayes 42, 1:57.
TEAM STATS
PITT WVU
First downs 12 14
Total Net Yards 211 211
Rushes-yards 36-130 51-151
Passing 81 60
Punt Returns 3-5 2-15
Kickoff Returns 3-69 1-18
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-66
Comp-Att-Int 8-20-3 6-11-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 2-16
Punts 4-51.0 4-33.25
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-65 4-53
Time of Possession 26:53 33:07
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Pitt: Hammond 14-49, Jurkovec 11-35, Flemister 6-34, Carter 4-13, Nwabuko 1-(minus 1). West Virginia: Donaldson 18-102, Anderson 19-62, Greene 1-1, Gallagher 1-1, Marchiol 9-(minus 5), (Team) 3-(minus 10).
PASSING-Pitt: Jurkovec 8-20-3-81. West Virginia: Marchiol 6-9-0-60, Greene 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING-Pitt: Bartholomew 2-39, Means 2-25, Reynolds 1-7, Mumpfield 1-6, Epps 1-4, Carter 1-0. West Virginia: Taylor 3-21, Carter 1-15, Fox 1-14, Clement 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-None.
