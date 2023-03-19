GREENSBORO, N.C. — Blake Hinson wants the 2022-23 Pitt team to be remembered as the team that beat all odds.
“We’re a team that beat all odds and we did it in a non-aggressive way. We didn’t play the villain role just because everybody doubted us. We smiled and we did what everybody said we couldn’t,” Hinson said after Pitt’s 84-73 loss to Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers, picked in the preseason to finish 14th in the ACC, made it to the round of 32 after winning their First Four matchup against Mississippi State on Tuesday and defeating Iowa State in the first round on Friday afternoon.
Though the team brought Pitt its first 20-plus win season and first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, the mood in the locker room was despondent after the loss with the players mourning the end of their season and that the run with this particular team, featuring four seniors in prominent roles, had come to a close.
“I just didn’t want to stop playing with these guys,” Hinson said of Jamarius Burton, Greg Elliott, Nelly Cummings, and Nike Sibande, all seniors who played in their final game on Sunday.
“I feel bad that their road ends right here,” center Federiko Federiko said of the team’s seniors.
The score was close early, until the Musketeers, one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country, began hitting from deep. Colby Jones made Xavier’s first 3 of the game with 11:21 remaining in the first half. The Musketeers would go on to hit six more 3s from beyond the arc before halftime and they’d take a 48-34 lead into the half.
The Musketeers led by as much as 20 late but went the final 7:22 without a field goal. Pitt was able to cut Xavier’s lead to eight with a late push, but never got any closer than that.
Unlike the previous two teams Pitt faced in the tournament, both defensive-minded squads, Xavier came in with the 12th-best scoring offense in college basketball and the second-best 3-point percentage in the country and the Panthers were simply unable to keep pace with the offensive firepower of the Musketeers.
The Musketeers finished the day making eight 3-pointers and outscoring Pitt 42-32 in the paint.
While the team was dejected from the loss, there was also an overwhelming sense of gratitude among the Panthers after the game.
“I am so grateful for the journey that they have taken us on, they’ve allowed us to be a part of,” coach Jeff Capel said.
Hinson hadn’t played in two years before coming to Oakland. He says this team not only revived Pitt basketball, but also revived his career.
“They brought me out of my childhood apartment, brought me to the NCAA Tournament,” Hinson said. “They changed my life. They accepted me, they let me be a big part of the team.”
Elliott was a bench player at Marquette before transferring to Pitt ahead of the season. He started every one of the Panthers’ 36 games this season, averaged over 10 points per game, and became the team’s most productive three-point shooter.
“It gave me a chance to come out here and have a bigger role,” Elliott said. “They gave me that opportunity. Even when I wasn’t really making shots, they still had my back no matter what and I want to say thank you to them for that.
“These are my brothers for the rest of my life.”
Of the eight players who saw regular minutes for Pitt throughout the season, only two were with the program last season. Four of the team’s five starters transferred to Pitt ahead of the season.
“The bond we created is something special. We didn’t know each other a year ago, so for us to accomplish the things we’ve accomplished, to be as connected as we are, deal with all the adversity we dealt with and still be able to come out here and make it almost to the Sweet 16, it’s definitely something that none of us should take lightly,” Cummings, a transfer from Colgate, said.
“The bond that we were able to develop has been tremendous, and it’s something we’re all going to take for the rest of our lives,” Burton said. Burton transferred from Texas Tech ahead of the 2021-22 season and elevated his game this season, earning All-ACC First Team honors.
Sibande transferred to Pitt before the 2020-21 season and was named ACC Sixth Man of the Year this season for his performance off the bench for the Panthers.
“It’s going to be amazing when we can bring our kids back to Pittsburgh,” Sibande added. “We’ve got a banner now saying we made March Madness, so that’s something we can bring them back to and show them. I wish we could have made it farther, but it’s been an amazing experience to be here for sure.”
“When you get to this part of the season, you know, it’s cruel,” Capel said. “For everyone except for one team it comes to an abrupt end. I know our guys are hurting. There is a game that we really wanted to win, and we had a chance, but we just came up short.”
Capel expressed nothing but pride and gratitude for his team—the four seniors in particular – and the special season they completed.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Capel said. “I feel so lucky that I’ve had a chance to be around them every day and to watch them, to watch each of their individual journeys, to watch our collective journey.
“These are a group of guys and especially these four (seniors) right here that will always hold an incredibly special place in my heart.”
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
––––––
No. 13 XAVIER 84, PITT 73
PITT (24-12)
G.Diaz Graham 4-7 3-6 11, Burton 7-18 2-3 16, Cummings 3-14 2-2 9, Elliott 1-6 3-3 6, Hinson 7-13 1-2 18, Sibande 3-9 0-2 6, J.Diaz Graham 2-3 2-2 7, Federiko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 13-20 73.
XAVIER (27-9)
Hunter 6-10 2-2 14, J.Nunge 8-12 2-5 18, Boum 3-13 7-8 14, Jones 4-9 0-1 10, Kunkel 5-11 0-0 15, Claude 3-7 5-10 11, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-63 16-26 84.
Halftime–Xavier 48-34. 3-Point Goals–Pitt 6-20 (Hinson 3-8, J.Diaz Graham 1-2, Elliott 1-2, Cummings 1-5, Burton 0-1, G.Diaz Graham 0-1, Sibande 0-1), Xavier 8-24 (Kunkel 5-8, Jones 2-3, Boum 1-7, J.Nunge 0-2, Claude 0-4). Fouled Out–J.Nunge. Rebounds–Pitt 39 (Sibande 9), Xavier 36 (Jones 14). Assists–Pitt 11 (Cummings 5), Xavier 22 (Jones 7). Total Fouls–Pitt 18, Xavier 21.
