Ruoning Yin holds the trophy after winning the Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, N.J., on Sunday.

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Becoming the second woman from China to win a major championship left Ruoning Yin in awe, even an hour after being handed the Women's PGA Championship trophy at Baltusrol.

“When I was walking to this tent, I just said: ‘Oh, wow, major winner!’ It’s amazing. It’s just unreal," Yin said Sunday.

Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole to beat Yuka Saso by one stroke. The 20-year-old closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 8-under 276 and take a place in Chinese sports history next to Shanshan Feng.

“I would say she’s definitely the goal that I’m chasing,” Yin said. “But I think she is the person who inspired me the most.”

Feng, now national golf coach in China, won 23 events worldwide, including 10 on the LPGA Tour.

Yin wasn't even playing golf when Feng won this event — then known as the LPGA Championship — in 2012. She was 9 years old and didn't take up the game for another 18 months. Her main sport was basketball and she idolized Stephen Curry, but her shorter stature led her to turn to golf.

Yin has really turned it on the past two years. She picked up her first LPGA Tour win earlier this year in Los Angeles and now is the third player to win twice this season, joining Lilia Vu and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko. This came with a $1.5 million paycheck.

Yin earned it with her fourth birdie on a bogey-free day.

After Saso made birdie ahead of her on the par-5 18th hole to move into a tie for the lead, Yin found the rough with her tee shot, then hit her third shot into an ideal spot and curled in the right-to-left breaking putt, pumping her fist after it dropped.

“I actually kind of felt that I was going to make it, and I made it,” said Yin, who hit a tournament-best 66 greens in regulation and 48 of 56 fairways. “It’s a very weird feeling.”

Rose Zhang, who won in her professional debut three weeks ago, also in New Jersey, made a charge with a final-round 67 and finished in a tie for eighth, three shots back.

Saso, the U.S. Women's Open champion in 2021, shot 66. The championship had a mid-round delay of nearly two hours because of severe weather, and Yin made three of her birdies after the re-start.

Saso, from Japan, thought she had blown her chance to win when she missed a 10-foot birdie attempt to tie the lead at No. 17. She got up-and-down from a greenside bunker to birdie the final hole.

“After missing the birdie on 17, I just wished that I wouldn’t hit my drive in the water on 18,” she said. “But glad I didn’t. Hit a good shot, and second shot hit it in the left bunker. It was not an easy bunker shot, but it was manageable, and I was able to manage it pretty good.”

Xiyu Lin, who either led or shared the lead during most of her back nine, found the water with her drive on the 18th and made bogey to shoot 67 and finish two shots back alongside Carlota Ciganda (64), Anna Nordqvist (65), Megan Khang (67) and Stephanie Meadow (70).

“Unfortunately I didn’t hit a good tee shot on the last hole,” said the 27-year-old Lin, who is winless on the LPGA Tour but came in ranked No. 14 in the world. “But it could have happened any other hole. I think overall I gave myself good chances. It’s still a really good Sunday to have a lot to take away from.”

Lin, also from China, rents a house in Florida to Yin and has joked that she is going to raise the rent.

Yin was asked about it after winning.

“Oh, wow. Actually I’m thinking about buy her house right now,” she said, drawing laughs. “Yeah, just think about it.”

Leona Maguire, who won last week and led after the second and third rounds, shot 74, ending a run of eight straight rounds in the 60s. Seeking to become the first woman from Ireland to win a major, she finished four shots back. Maguire did not speak to the media.

Jenny Shin, who started the final round a shot behind Maguire, had a 72 and finished at 5 under along with Zhang and Ayaka Furue.

Baltusrol yielded only 16 rounds under par on Thursday, but with the course softened by rain, 35 players broke par in the final round, including tournament-low rounds of 64 from Ciganda and Perrine Delacour. No one had shot better than 66 before Sunday.

Zhang, who turned pro after winning her second straight NCAA individual title, started the round at 1 under and got to 6 under at No. 11 with her fifth birdie of the round. She never got closer, sandwiching bogeys at Nos. 13 and 16 with a birdie at 14. She hit her tee shot into the water on the last hole and salvaged par.

"It’s really cool to see that my game is there, and I just have to work a little extra harder to play better,” the 20-year-old said.

The next event on the LPGA Tour is another major, the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach from July 6-9.

At Lower Course

Springfield, N.J.

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 6,621; Par: 71

Final Round

Ruoning Yin, $1,500,00067-73-69-67—276

Yuka Saso, $875,13069-73-69-66—277

Carlota Ciganda, $423,07072-73-69-64—278

Megan Khang, $423,07074-70-67-67—278

Xiyu Lin, $423,07067-71-73-67—278

Stephanie Meadow, $423,07073-68-67-70—278

Anna Nordqvist, $423,07074-73-66-65—278

Ayaka Furue, $214,81169-75-69-66—279

Jenny Shin, $214,81169-72-66-72—279

Rose Zhang, $214,81170-74-68-67—279

Perrine Delacour, $168,17071-75-70-64—280

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, $168,17071-73-69-67—280

Leona Maguire, $168,17069-68-69-74—280

Grace Kim, $147,57170-73-69-69—281

Allisen Corpuz, $125,53170-71-72-69—282

Lauren Coughlin, $125,53175-67-68-72—282

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, $125,53175-70-69-68—282

Brooke Henderson, $125,53167-74-72-69—282

Sarah Schmelzel, $125,53174-68-70-70—282

Linn Grant, $104,45171-71-72-69—283

Hyo Joo Kim, $104,45176-70-70-67—283

Jin Young Ko, $104,45172-69-69-73—283

Minjee Lee, $104,45172-67-75-69—283

In Gee Chun, $86,48374-72-70-68—284

Mina Harigae, $86,48373-68-70-73—284

Ariya Jutanugarn, $86,48371-76-71-66—284

Mel Reid, $86,48371-67-77-69—284

Gabriela Ruffels, $86,48373-71-68-72—284

Marissa Steen, $86,48371-74-71-68—284

Na Rin An, $68,11575-70-69-71—285

Celine Boutier, $68,11570-71-71-73—285

Esther Henseleit, $68,11569-77-71-68—285

Cheyenne Knight, $68,11573-73-69-70—285

Lee-Anne Pace, $68,11566-73-70-76—285

Angel Yin, $68,11573-70-73-69—285

Daniela Darquea, $56,53871-72-71-72—286

Haeji Kang, $56,53874-73-71-68—286

Amy Yang, $56,53873-69-72-72—286

Pajaree Anannarukarn, $45,21776-67-73-71—287

Celine Borge, $45,21769-69-74-75—287

Ashleigh Buhai, $45,21773-73-67-74—287

Danielle Kang, $45,21775-71-73-68—287

Yuna Nishimura, $45,21774-70-72-71—287

Pornanong Phatlum, $45,21774-73-74-66—287

Madelene Sagstrom, $45,21773-71-72-71—287

Lindsey Weaver-Wright, $45,21775-72-71-69—287

Nasa Hataoka, $35,07172-73-73-70—288

Min Lee, $35,07174-73-67-74—288

Jeongeun Lee6, $35,07171-73-69-75—288

Yu Liu, $35,07175-72-71-70—288

Lexi Thompson, $35,07176-70-71-71—288

Hye Jin Choi, $29,70571-73-71-74—289

Alison Lee, $29,70575-71-71-72—289

Emily Pedersen, $29,70574-72-69-74—289

Mariah Stackhouse, $29,70576-71-73-69—289

Samantha Wagner, $29,70571-72-75-71—289

Moriya Jutanugarn, $25,39574-73-73-70—290

Gina Kim, $25,39572-69-74-75—290

Lydia Ko, $25,39574-73-72-71—290

Linnea Strom, $25,39572-71-75-72—290

Gemma Dryburgh, $22,04072-75-73-71—291

Maria Fassi, $22,04074-69-77-71—291

Eun-Hee Ji, $22,04071-73-73-74—291

Soo Bin Joo, $22,04074-72-71-74—291

Stephanie Kyriacou, $22,04075-71-74-71—291

Alexa Pano, $22,04070-74-69-78—291

Albane Valenzuela, $22,04074-73-72-72—291

Hannah Green, $19,64475-71-75-71—292

Lauren Stephenson, $19,64475-69-75-73—292

Jasmine Suwannapura, $19,64471-72-71-78—292

Stacy Lewis, $18,68572-75-74-72—293

Morgane Metraux, $18,68571-76-78-68—293

Elizabeth Szokol, $18,68577-69-74-73—293

Annie Park, $18,20671-74-72-77—294

Charlotte Thomas, $17,98772-73-76-76—297

Aditi Ashok, $17,75974-71-77-76—298

Matilda Castren, $17,42273-74-78-74—299

Sung Hyun Park, $17,42273-74-77-75—299

Lucy Li, $17,08974-72-78-78—302

