SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Young shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead halfway through the John Deere Classic and put himself into position to erase an unwelcome distinction from his PGA Tour resume.
Young was at 13-under 129 at TPC Deere Run, with Garrick Higgo (66), Adam Schenk (66) and Brendon Todd (65) chasing at 11 under.
The 26-year-old Young did everything but win last season en route to being named the tour's rookie of the year. He was the runner-up at the British Open, tied for third at the PGA Championship and played on the winning U.S. Presidents Cup team.
Young now has six runner-up finishes without a victory — tied with Colin Montgomerie and Briny Baird for the most in the past 40 years. Nonetheless, he believes it's OK to think about winning from the minute he arrives at a venue.
“Obviously I’m in a better position than you find yourself most weeks to do that, but that just really means I’m kind of accomplishing my goals thus far this week and doing my job well,” Young said. “So that’s all I can try to keep doing.”
Ludvig Aberg, William Mouw, Denny McCarthy and Kevin Roy were 10 under, three shots back. Roy, a 33-year-old tour rookie, shot a career-best 63 after missing the cut in six of his previous eight events. Aberg and McCarthy each shot 64 and Mouw had his second straight 66.
Young began the day three shots behind first-round leader Jonas Blixt and quickly got to the top with birdies on his first three holes — the 10th, 11th and 12th. He closed with birdies on two of his final three holes.
Young, who had his most recent runner-up in March when Sam Burns beat him in the final at the Match Play, has made 15 birdies and two bogeys through two rounds and thinks he has a good mindset to break through.
“I think it's just remaining really committed to what we've planned on for how to play the golf course and just keep myself in each shot as much as I can,” he said.
Higgo, who started on the back nine, got within a stroke of Young with a birdie on the par-3 seventh. But a bogey on his closing hole dropped him into a tie for second.
Higgo began the week 84th in the FedEx Cup standings; the top 70 qualify for the tour's postseason.
“I'm just going to try and do what I've been doing, that be great,” he said. “It'll be good momentum going into the next couple of weeks."
Schenk had five birdies without a bogey while Todd had a run of four birdies in five holes midway through the round.
Mild conditions and a bit of rain left the TPC Deere Run susceptible to low scores. Jim Herman made 10 birdies, including seven straight, for a 63. Four others besides Herman and Roy matched that score on Friday: Kevin Streelman, Sepp Straka, Yuto Katsuragawa and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen.
McCarthy may have signed the oddest scorecard of the day. Over his last 11 holes, he posted eight birdies, including five straight, a bogey, a double bogey and just one par.
Asked to explain, McCarthy answered, “I don't know.”
“When I get hot, I get hot,” he said. “I like to just get going and keep going.”
Blixt, who opened with a 9-under 62, shot 73 to fall six shots off the lead.
Young will have two more days to try to impress U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, a native of nearby Iowa and a past John Deere champion. Johnson birdied his next-to-last hole to make the cut on the number at 4-under.
––––––
At TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Ill.
Purse: $7.4 million
Yardage: 7,289; Par: 71
2nd Round
Cameron Young65-64—129
Garrick Higgo65-66—131
Adam Schenk65-66—131
Brendon Todd66-65—131
Ludvig Aberg68-64—132
Denny McCarthy68-64—132
William Mouw66-66—132
Kevin Roy69-63—132
Mark Hubbard67-66—133
Lucas Glover69-65—134
Cody Gribble68-66—134
Jim Herman71-63—134
Chris Kirk68-66—134
Peter Kuest67-67—134
Nate Lashley65-69—134
Grayson Murray64-70—134
Kevin Streelman71-63—134
Akshay Bhatia66-69—135
Jonas Blixt62-73—135
Doug Ghim70-65—135
Tano Goya67-68—135
Yuto Katsuragawa72-63—135
Keith Mitchell68-67—135
J.T. Poston68-67—135
Seamus Power66-69—135
Greyson Sigg65-70—135
Adam Svensson69-66—135
Jimmy Walker67-68—135
Eric Cole69-67—136
MJ Daffue68-68—136
Jason Dufner70-66—136
Tyler Duncan70-66—136
Ryan Gerard71-65—136
Nick Hardy67-69—136
Beau Hossler69-67—136
Satoshi Kodaira67-69—136
Troy Merritt69-67—136
Matthew NeSmith68-68—136
Alex Smalley66-70—136
Sepp Straka73-63—136
Chris Stroud67-69—136
Brian Stuard68-68—136
Michael Thorbjornsen73-63—136
Richy Werenski65-71—136
Byeong Hun An67-70—137
Aaron Baddeley70-67—137
Cameron Champ68-69—137
Harrison Endycott68-69—137
Lanto Griffin71-66—137
Russell Henley69-68—137
Stephan Jaeger68-69—137
Russell Knox70-67—137
Seung-Yul Noh71-66—137
Andrew Novak69-68—137
Chad Ramey70-67—137
Chez Reavie69-68—137
Gordon Sargent70-67—137
Austin Smotherman71-66—137
Robert Streb71-66—137
Davis Thompson68-69—137
Kevin Yu70-67—137
James Hahn70-68—138
Kramer Hickok67-71—138
Harry Higgs69-69—138
Zach Johnson72-66—138
Matt Kuchar69-69—138
Andrew Landry69-69—138
Brandon Matthews68-70—138
Geoff Ogilvy70-68—138
