YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown State football team had a strong second half of the 2022 season. However, the Penguins were left out of the FCS playoff picture.
The journey back to the playoffs began on Saturday afternoon for YSU during the team’s annual Red-White Spring Game.
The Red team won the scrimmage 37-13 at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown.
“We’re out here having fun today,” quarterback Mitch Davidson said. “We drafted teams, so you got offensive guys drafting defensive guys. Defensive guys drafting offensive guys.
“It was exciting to see people like (defensive end) Dylan Wudke wanting (receiver) Bryce Oliver on his team and stuff like that.”
Davidson, who started seven games last season, is expected to be the starter heading into next season. Davidson took over midseason for Demeatric Crenshaw due to his passing ability.
One battle to keep an eye on was for Davidson’s backup, and redshirt freshman Beau Brungard made a strong case. Brungard, son of former YSU national champion quarterback Mark Brungard, put together a balanced attack with his arm and his legs. Brungard led three scoring drives, with two concluding with touchdown passes to Jake Benio and Max Tomczak.
“If you look at what our quarterbacks did today — Beau Brungard and Max Blanc — it was impressive,” Davidson said. “Beau ran the football, Max ran the football and how he commanded the offense, that pushes me a little bit knowing there are young guys that are behind me that are doing really well.”
The Penguins got their first look at the offense without running back Jaleel McLaughlin. The Associated Press first team All-American set the NCAA rushing record with 8,166 yards on 1,250 carries and 76 touchdowns. Last season, McLaughlin ran for 1,588 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he caught 19 passes for 300 yards and two scores.
As a result, Dra Rushton is expected to be the top running back next season. He received limited snaps, so the offense was more focused on passing. However, redshirt freshmen running backs Cyphus Harris III and Da’Shaun Whatley saw time.
“I needed to see Cyphus Harris get the carries,” YSU head coach Doug Phillips said. “Da’Shaun Whatley had a high ankle sprain early, but that first run he had was very explosive. So finding that running back. We know what Dra can do, but we got to find that.”
The Penguins will wrap up the spring schedule this week, and then coaches will meet with the players to make sure they finish the academic semester and have an offseason plan in order.
YSU will open camp on July 31, and the 2023 season begins on Aug. 31 in Youngstown against Valparaiso before traveling to Columbus to face Ohio State on Sept. 9.
“You never want regret, and this team felt that regret when we had the last team meeting when we didn’t make the playoffs,” Phillips said. “Leave no doubt. How good we are, guess what, we dictate it. Don’t leave it up to committees, don’t leave it up to officials.
“How good we want to be … we gotta focus on our actions. We gotta understand how we react to certain situations, adversity and success, that ultimately dictates your outcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.