INDIANAPOLIS — The YSU men’s basketball team put forth a valiant second-half effort, but came up short dropping a 75-63 contest to Northern Kentucky on Monday night in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament at Farmers Coliseum.
The top-seeded Penguins fall to 24-9 overall while No. 4 Northern Kentucky improves to 21-12 and will play for the championship tonight.
Despite the defeat, the Penguins will earn an automatic bid to the National Invitational Tournament for the first time in program history by virtue of claiming their first-ever regular-season Horizon League title. YSU will learn its opponent during the NIT Selection Show on Sunday.
Leading the Penguins in scoring on Monday was Adrian Nelson who had 17 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. Dwayne Cohill had 16 points before fouling out with 5:40 remaining in the contest. Malek Green was the only other Guin in double figures with 10 points.
Trailing by 22 points early in the second half, the Guins roared back to get within four points at the 4:44 mark, but could get no closer.
YSU was 24-of-53 from the field (45 percent) while holding the Norse to just 37 percent shooting as it made just 22 field goals. For the game, Youngstown State was whistled for a season-high 26 fouls (previous high was 24 at Green Bay on Jan. 19). NKU attempted 38 free throws in the contest, the most YSU had allowed in a game this season was 31 which was at Cleveland State on Feb. 12. The Penguins attempted just 13 free throws while NKU made 28 in the 13-point win.
In the first half, NKU had a large advantage in free throw attempts and makes. The Norse were 12-of-16 from the free-throw line while the Guins shot just six, making five. From the field, YSU was 9-of-23 (39.1 percent) while Northern Kentucky made 13-of-31 attempts (41.9 percent). The Norse had just one turnover in the first 20 minutes.
