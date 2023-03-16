YOUNGSTOWN — It was a magical season for the Youngstown State men’s basketball team.
The Penguins won the Horizon League regular season title, made it to the conference semifinals and qualified for the program’s first NIT appearance.
But the magic ran out on Wednesday night at the Beeghly Center.
YSU fell 69-64 to top-seeded Oklahoma State in the first round of the NIT, which was held in downtown Youngstown.
“I know a lot of people will be happy we hung with them or whatever, but we felt like we should have beat them,” YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun said. “We felt all week long we could hang with ‘em.
“Didn’t get it done, so it’s a little bit disappointing. I don’t know if it was their length or size, but we had a lot of open shots that we normally make.”
The Cowboys (19-15) were taller than YSU’s players. They had five players that were 6-9 or taller compared to one, Jacori Owens, for the Penguins.
Oklahoma State’s tallest player, Moussa Cisse, manned the middle of the Cowboy defense. But two quick fouls in the first half sent him to the bench.
That gave YSU an opening.
The Penguins (24-10) started driving to the basket for high-percentage opportunities. They led 30-21 with just over four minutes to play in the first half after shooting 11-for-25 (44 percent) from the floor.
Oklahoma State battled back, and a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Caleb Asberry cut the YSU lead to 37-33 at halftime.
But as the players returned to the court, so did Cisse. The forward picked up his third foul early in the second half, but the Penguins couldn’t chase the junior from Guinea.
Instead, he started to alter YSU shots in the paint and a few dunks in the later minutes helped the Cowboys pull away.
The Penguins shot 13-for-31 (41.9 percent) in the first half, but that efficiency fell in the second to 9-for-31 (29 percent).
“They made adjustments on the ball screen,” YSU leading scorer Dwayne Cohill said. “In the first half they were switching with him. It was easier to get in his face, play 1-on-1 with him. In the second half, they did a better job pinching the floor, making me see two bodies. And we weren’t hitting shots, and when we were getting to the rim, his size was affecting some of our layups.”
The Cowboys had five scorers in double figures. Tyreek Smith (13 points and 11 rebounds), Quion Williams (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Cisse (10 points and 13 rebounds) each finished with double-doubles. Bryce Thompson and Asberry each tallied 11 points.
For the Penguins, Cohill led all scorers with 25 points with game highs in steals (three) and assists (five). Brandon Rush added 12 points with four rebounds, Adrian Nelson scored nine points with three blocks and Bryce McBride chipped in seven points and three assists.
Calhoun doesn’t want to see the magic stop with the 2022-23 season. He wants to see the Beeghly Center, which opened in 1972, continue to see renovations.
Calhoun added that the coaches will look to retain key players like Rush and fill voids via the transfer portal since there were six seniors, including four starters, on this season’s roster. Improving the name, image and likeness capabilities at YSU are also on the sixth-year coach’s list.
But any impacts made in the future could have their roots in the 2022-23 season. Cohill said the season ended earlier than he expected, but Calhoun understands the importance this season has had on the culture around YSU men’s basketball.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes into this thing,” Calhoun said. “I don’t think people realize coaching’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days. We’re on the move, so when it ends, it’s tough. It really is.
“Just a remarkable year. School record in wins, first regular-season title. I can’t be more proud of this group and be associated with these guys.”
Notes: The Penguins fall to 0-4 all-time against Big 12 schools. … The previous three meetings with Big 12 programs came against West Virginia. … The last home game against a Big 12 program was on Dec. 21, 2019, against the Mountaineers at the Covelli Centre, where Kennedy Catholic graduate Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points. … Cohill finished his senior season with 611 points, passing former YSU standout Cam Morse’s 2015-16 campaign for 10th most by a Penguin in a single season. … The game brought a close to guard Garrett Covington’s sixth season at Youngstown State. He played 149 games for the Penguins, including 27 games and 10 starts this season. … Covington was a part of Calhoun’s first recruiting class during the summer of 2017.
