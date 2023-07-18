Two Springfield Township residents were arraigned Monday on suspicion of running a meth lab.
Shandale Marie Ridgway, 42, and Timothy R Lehman Fabian, 41, both of 1279 Perry Highway (Route 19), are charged with manufacture or possession with intent to deliver, manufacture of methamphetamine with a child present, possession of a precursor substance with intent to unlawfully manufacture, operating a methamphetamine lab, illegally disposing of chemical waste, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowing possession of ephedrine.
The charges stem from a search Sept. 16, 2020, of the home shared by Ridgway and Fabian along Perry Highway. State police troopers responded to a request from agents from the state Department of Probation and Parole who found a plastic tote in the home’s basement that appeared to contain items for manufacturing methamphetamine.
In a criminal complaint filed Monday, police reported searching the home and finding items consistent with the manufacturing of small batches of methamphetamine using the “one-pot” method.
Fabian and Ridgway’s preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 24 before District Judge Daniel Davis in Mercer.
