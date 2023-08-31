STONEBORO – The Great Stoneboro Fair has been a staple in Mercer County since 1868. The Labor Day fair has been a massive success. In order to have success like this, great leaders need to be behind it.
Board president Shirley McIntire was recognized for her leadership this year with The Great Stoneboro Fair’s “Friend of the Fair” award. The award is given to those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, volunteerism and dedication, resulting in a significant contribution to the success of the local fair.
“I was surprised and I was honored to be chosen,” McIntire said.
McIntire has served as president of the board since 2014, though she has served on the board since 2008.
“When I was elected president I had an emphasis that it’s not me, it’s we, as in we the board. I don’t want to take credit. I want to give it to the board. It takes the entire board to make the fair work,” McIntire said. “I am not a me person, I am a we person.”
McIntire was given the award by state Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. McIntire and Redding are on the fair fund advisory committee together.
“I was just ecstatic,” McIntire said. “I was in tears to be truthful.”
McIntire has initiated many changes to the fair since becoming president. These changes include implementing a junior board, adding pre-sale tickets to bring the price of admission to $15 and adding a golf cart shuttle to assist attendees get down a large hill to the event.
“We get people coming back to the fair now because of how convenient some of these changes are,” McIntire said. “They learn about changes like the golf cart and they show their appreciation.”
McIntire and the rest of the board have also had to deal with a struggle for funding with the fair. Being a country and not a county fair, they do not receive funding from the state. Instead they must rely on donations from local businesses for funding.
McIntire has maintained relations with many donors, including Mercer County State Bank, Wilson Electric, Christie Diesel and many others.
McIntire plans to continue to serve the fair and the community. She has a motto she follows when making her decisions.
“Always be FAIR to others. After all, it is the FAIR.”
The Great Stoneboro Fair runs through Labor Day.
Ty Kohler can be contacted at tkohler@alliednews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.