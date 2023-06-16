SHARON – The Strawberry Fest being held downtown Sharon today will give a preview of the new location of Sharon’s farmer’s market.
The fest will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the farmer’s market new location next to Quaker Steak and Lube, 101 Chestnut Ave., near the Sharon roundabout.
Courtney Cilli, downtown events coordinator for Sharon, said the city partners with the market, providing programming, artisan and food truck vendors, live music, resource tables, and sponsors.
“The farmers market made the decision to move to a more visible location near Quaker Steak & Lube as it continues to grow and expand,” Cilli said. “We believe that part of a vibrant downtown includes a dynamic farmers marketplace for the community to gather.”
The Strawberry Fest at the market was created to celebrate strawberry season but also to give the community a preview of the upcoming market season and a chance to visit the new market location.
Today, the Strawberry Fest at the Market will give a sweet taste of things to come with the downtown Sharon farmers market including all things strawberry by Ferris Farms, who will also be bringing canned goods, plants, Amish Donuts, and other produce.
Strawberry sweets will be supplied by Allie’s Sweet Tooth, of Mercer, and OH Donuts food truck, both of which plan to attend many of the downtown Sharon farmers market once the season starts in July. Fresh juices will be available for purchase from Forever Green Farm, of New Castle. Live music will be provided by local musician Steve Vuich with children’s activities provided by The Sharon Robotics Team. Other vendors include Robin’s Refills of Hermitage; Hunny B Products of Hubbard, Ohio, among others.
The downtown Sharon farmers market season kicks off from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8; and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 and runs every Saturday and Wednesday through October.
New this year is The Power of Produce for youth 17 and under. With the program, youth attending the market can get a $1 token and use it to purchase fruit and vegetables.
“We realized that the Sharon backpack program doesn’t run during the summer (a program by Community Food Warehouse to help at-risk youth with food insecurity) so we thought this could help provide a healthy snack for kids during the summer along with connecting them to agricultural concepts at the market,” said Sherris Moreira, director of downtown development. “Ferris Farms has been a great partner with us as we develop programming for our community at the market.”
The program comes from the Farmers Market Coalition through a membership via Ferris Farms Produce of New Wilmington.
Other community programming includes a school supply collection for Sharon students in August, a collection for animal charities in September, and a coat drive in October, all coordinated with market sponsor Banjak Heating & Cooling of Sharon.
“We think it’s important that the market not only be a community gathering place but that it also provides support for the community it’s located in,” Cilli said, adding that the dates for special collection opportunities will be announced in July.
Future plans include inviting community resource organizations to set up at the market as well as grow the market to incorporate more micro-farmers and artisan vendors.
