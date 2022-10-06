WE ALL KNOW that the sport of bowling is always changing. From bowling balls to lane surfaces to lane oil etc. One part of the game that has changed dramatically is bowling ball cores.
Bowling balls used to be very basic and one-dimensional in design. There was a very simple hockey puck core at the upperpart of the ball and a simple cover stock that didn’t soak up oil.
Today’s balls are much different as bowling ball core knowledge has developed into cores that are either symmetrical or asymmetrical. Both are very essential to the modern game of bowling and both types of ball perform a use for specific lane conditions and transition periods.
However, before we get into their uses, we need to get technical and discuss some terms that are important to the way a bowling ball core operates. Let’s start with RG.
RG is short for radius of gyration, which is a gauge of how easily or how fast a core spins. Lower RG numbers spin quicker than higher number RG. Low RG balls want to “rev up” sooner and are normally linked with earlier hook than higher RG balls.
DIFF is short for differential. To put it in common language, it is a measure of the flare possibility of the ball. Any ball with a 0.050 scale and above has a great amount of flare potential and will usually have more hook capability than balls with lower differential, with all things being equal.
INERMEDIATE DIFF is a measure of the ball’s asymmetry. The greater the intermediate differential, the more asymmetrical the ball tends to be. Asymmetrical balls are more likely to be paired with low to medium RGs, more differentials, and stronger coverstocks and are usually at the highest end of a ball companies lineup.
The above specifications are the foundation for establishing the strength of a balls core. They can be referred to as the balls engine and gives you a clue as to what the ball wants to do. But, if you remember, in an earlier paragraph we said “all things being equal.”
The unequal factors include the coverstock and the way the ball is drilled. Keep this in mind. Asymmetrical cores have been manufactured in both urethane and polyester, so it is clearly not just about the core when it comes to assessing a ball’s hook potential.
Asymmetrical cores aren’t new. They’ve been around since the early 90’s, but their core advancement is relatively new. If you were to cut an asymmetrical core in half from top to bottom, the two halves would fold into each other and there is something on each side or the other that stops it from being symmetrical.
It is estimated that about 85% of the high- performance equipment in today’s bowling industry are asymmetrical. That’s because they hook more than symmetrical equipment. That’s because the imbalance is already in the core even before these balls are drilled.
With the imbalance already built in, asymmetrical balls flare and hook much more than symmetrical equipment. This type of equipment is an excellent piece of equipment you can use when the lanes are heavily oiled.
But, let’s put this in common down-to-earth terms. Asymmetrical balls are inclined to present more choices in layout options, but bowlers usually have them drilled to hook in oil
Asymmetrical balls tend to “stand up” quicker than symmetrical balls. They also want to get started and react to dry areas faster as well. Asymmetrical equipment usually generates a sharper and more noticeable movement when it meets friction
Most bowling coaches and the experts always refer back to the coverstock and drilling for ball reaction. Since the coverstock is the portion of the ball that essentially touches the lanes, it is why some shiny pearlized asymmetrical balls might produce less hook than a symmetrical ball at box finish, although the asymmetrical core being much stronger.
Thought I could cover both cores in one article. We will cover symmetrical in another article.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
