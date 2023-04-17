HERMITAGE — The success of a golf season doesn’t come into focus until the middle of the summer. But John Kerins, director of golf and co-owner of Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, expects a strong summer.
Kerins said the interest in golf has been on an uptick over the last year. He said the golfers are returning to the course in bulk for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of young kids are playing,” he said. “And a lot of people who haven’t played in years found out, ‘Hey, I can go outside, play golf, have a beer or two, relax.’ Inside the pandemic years, everybody was told they had to stay inside and weren’t allowed to do anything, so maybe it’s a revolution now that we’re out and free now.”
Kerins said businesses are starting to fit golf outings back into their calendars. He said there are also a high number of charity golf outings compared to years past.
The weather was the early hurdle in the first month or so of the golf calendar.
Tam O’Shanter opened
