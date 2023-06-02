HERMITAGE — Team Danielle of Hermitage recently gathered at Tara, A Country Inn in Clark, for its annual Earth Day luncheon fundraiser to raise money for sarcoma cancer research. Team Danielle, a volunteer-run organization with no overhead, honors the memory of Danielle Greenburg who passed away at the age of 32 in 2011 of sarcoma, a rare cancer. Her mother, Rene McIntyre of Hermitage, and a board of directors have raised and donated more than $450,000 in 12 years of fundraising. At the most recent event, a large basket raffle and unique vendor representation raised $15,000. In attendance from Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma was Treasurer Darlene Wisniewski. Next up for Team Danielle is its annual summer bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at 129 Hermitage Hills Blvd., Hermitage. Team Danielle is a 501©(3) organization. For more info:724-699-1475.
Team Danielle of Hermitage raises $15K at annual luncheon
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Husband, wife killed each other during fight
- Laurel couple killed in motorcycle accident
- New Castle man caught; will face homicide charges
- Plans for new Starbucks in Hermitage move forward
- Hermitage on a roll
- Memorial Day to be observed with community events across the area
- Oakwood Cemetery tour to feature the famous and infamous
- Hermitage to mark Memorial Day with parade, ceremonies
- Order in the court! It's a real movie scene
- Thurber's 2-run single sends Jamestown past Bison for District 10 title
Images
Videos
New Generation Sports Report Podcast
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.