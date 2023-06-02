HERMITAGE — Team Danielle of Hermitage recently gathered at Tara, A Country Inn in Clark, for its annual Earth Day luncheon fundraiser to raise money for sarcoma cancer research. Team Danielle, a volunteer-run organization with no overhead, honors the memory of Danielle Greenburg who passed away at the age of 32 in 2011 of sarcoma, a rare cancer. Her mother, Rene McIntyre of Hermitage, and a board of directors have raised and donated more than $450,000 in 12 years of fundraising. At the most recent event, a large basket raffle and unique vendor representation raised $15,000. In attendance from Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma was Treasurer Darlene Wisniewski. Next up for Team Danielle is its annual summer bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at 129 Hermitage Hills Blvd., Hermitage. Team Danielle is a 501©(3) organization. For more info:724-699-1475.

