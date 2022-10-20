DEFENDING league champion Team NAP went into the night of position round seven points behind in fourth place and took 41 out of a possible 43 points to jump ahead of three teams to win the first session of the Dan Merkosky League. They ended the session with 216½ points. Team members are Cory Pagliarini, Ryan Fraley, Adam Scott, and Giovanni Rossi.
Big Mac’s Sealing & Coating finished second with 206 points while In Your Face Cupcakes was third with 205½ points.
First-session season team highs were as follows. Scratch series: (1) Team NAP (2780), (2) Luigi’s Pizza (2680). Handicap series: (1) M&R Power Equipment (3015), team members are Jeremy Jancso, Kevin Clark, Justin Bowers, and George Billyk III; (2) Kloss Service Station (2924). Scratch game: (1) Seven Seas Pools & Spas (975), team members are Jeremy Fraley, Jeff Van Ord, Rick Coon, and Burton Stiles; (2) Central Heating & Plumbing (919). Handicap game: (1) In Your Face Cupcakes (1099), team members are Mikhaila Hoover, Hali Hoover, Justin Carroll, and Shawn Hoover, (2) Carpenter’s Towing (1024).
First-session individual highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Trent Pektas (770), (2) Gio Rossi (745, (3) C.J. Bukus. Handicap series: (1) Richy Thomas (839), (2) Barry Laskowitz (820), Frank Negrea III (818). Scratch game: (1) Shawn Hoover (300), (2) Brent Elliot (289), (3) George Rearick (285). Handicap game: (1) Mario Schultz (326), (2) Billyk III (307), and (3-tie) Steve Feigert, Greg Laird, and (3) Hali Hoover (298s).
Gio Rossi leads in match points with 32. Josh Ryser is second with 31. Ben Ferencik and Hali Hoover are tied for third with 29.
Gio Rossi is the average leader with 234. Scott is second with 222.63. Pektas is third with 222.21, and Brian Chec is fourth with 217.78.
First-session league statistics are as follows: There are 64 bowlers in the league (61 men and 3 women). The overall league average is 196. The men average 197, the women 189. There are 31 bowlers with averages over 200. There has been one 300 series. There have been no 800s, but there have been 32 700s shot.
• We’ve discussed many methods for bowlers to achieve maximum potential. Achieving maximum potential is usually the result of all the parts working as one. The ability to have more than one game is one of the things that separate the pro from the league bowler. It’s very common at the pro level to find a lane condition that does not permit the player to use their preferred line and release. Let’s start at the beginning and go over some tips that might lead to a better release and better scores.
The key to a good release starts with a well-fitted ball. A bad fit usually causes you to squeeze the ball. That usually causes pressure and strain on the muscles and tendons and stops you from getting a clean, reliable release. It can also cause injury.
We’ve always advocated the free, pendulum arm-swing, good timing, and a balanced leverage position at the release point. You are working towards releasing the ball so that the thumb comes out before the fingers. At the release point, the thumb should be at 10 o’clock for a right-handed bowler and 2 o’clock for lefties.
That should be your “A” game. However, there may be times when conditions call for you to go straighter, so you need to work on a “B” game. Going straighter lets you stay competitive. You might not throw the strikes, but you’re going to stay in the game until you can go back to your “A” game.
To throw the ball straighter, you want to decrease axis rotation and increase end-over-end-roll. Releasing the ball with your thumb at 12 o’clock and your fingers at 6 o’clock will accomplish your goal.
The pros excel at making adjustments to the release that will change the axis tilt of the ball. Increasing axis tilt involves keeping the thumb and fingers in the ball just a fraction longer. This will give the ball more spin and moves the track lower.
You might not think increasing axis tilt is important, but keep in mind that it reduces the area of ball surface that touches the lane. That gives the ball the opportunity to read the lanes sooner and provides the bowler a chance to get the ball farther down the lanes before it reacts.
To fine-tune your game, you need the ability to change your hand position to adjust axis rotation, change your wrist position to adjust rev rate and change your release point to adjust axis tilt. A thorough knowledge of these skills will keep you competitive and usually in the money.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.