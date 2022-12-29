TEAM RHINO WON the 2nd session of the Reynolds VFW League. They ended the session with 20 wins. Team members are Donna Durney, George Emmett, Chris Lysek, Jay Pierce, and Brian Uhrin. The Pocket Pounders finished second with 18 wins, while The Penguins were third with 17.
Team and individual highs are as follows (all are scratch). Team series: (1) Team Rhino (2806), (2) The Penguins (2744), and (3) Team 6 (2689). Team game: (1) The Penguins (975), team members are Jim Rowe, Wayne Smargiasso, Mike Kloss, John Fry, and Guy Brooks; (2) Team Rhino (972), and (3) Team 6 (927).
Individual highs. Series: (1) Lysek (720), (2) Brooks (694), and (3) Uhrin (689). Game: (1) Uhrin (299), (2) Fry (264), and (3) Jay Pierce (258).
• Let’s continue with our discussion of new urethane equipment. We left off by saying that although the new urethane is a little more useful than in the past, it still has its limitations. But your knowledge of your own game and equipment will determine what circumstances and conditions will be compatible to your use of urethane equipment. Please keep in mind that when I use the word urethane, I’m talking about the new urethane equipment (unless otherwise designated).
Let’s begin by trying to recognize what urethane equipment can and will do to the lanes. Urethane equipment usually takes oil from the front of the lanes and puts it downlane to produce carrydown. In retrospect, higher flaring equipment (reactive balls) are apt to generate additional breakdown by not pulling as much oil downlane.
If you are aware of this, you may to employ the additional carrydown as “hold” by utilizing a breakpoint beyond the urethane line when feasible. Higher rev bowlers can avoid it by using steeper angles through the front.
Lower rev bowlers can attempt to “float” it through the front or use more speed and loft. Keep in mind, this is much simpler to do on house shots than sport shots.
Pin carry with urethane seems to be a mixed bag. It can be better or worse. We do know that because of today’s prevailing technology, today’s urethane equipment hits almost as powerful as reactive equipment. If it didn’t, the pros wouldn’t be using it if they felt it would cost them pin carry and ultimately money.
With all the discussion, it boils down to this. Pin carry with urethane can be just as successful as reactive equipment when utilized on the right conditions. You just have to change your angles for the motion these balls produce through the pins, as well as on the lane.
So, what kinds of conditions would be a good match for modern urethane? We opened this article by saying it is ideal for short oil patterns. But, like any other type of equipment, it’s based on your type of game.
Bowlers with a higher rev rate can use the new urethane successfully on longer patterns than bowlers with lower rev rates. But no matter what your rev rate happens to be, if you are getting too much hook from your smoother reactive equipment, consider switching to urethane.
Urethane works best on fresh conditions, but some establishments are known for having terrible back ends even on fresh conditions. Pay attention to how strong the back-end reaction is, and how strong it remains after the lanes break down. If the back ends remain sturdy, you can use urethane as long as you can get it down the lanes to the correct breakpoint.
Pay attention to your speed. Is it necessary to throw your ball slower to get a good reaction? If you have problems with slower speeds, go back to a reactive ball and increase your speed.
Let’s go back to pin count. We already stated that the new urethane equipment can match reactive balls in striking ability, but they also have a tendency to leave a lot of nine-counts when not striking.
That seems like a problem, but consider the alternative. On difficult conditions, a nine-count is better than a split that can happen when using reactive equipment. If you don’t see splits coming from bowlers who are throwing reactive equipment, and your strike percentage using urethane is putting you behind, put the urethane away and use reactive equipment.
The newer urethane equipment is certainly more versatile than the previous models, and bowlers of all abilities may find room in the arsenal for urethane. However, whether or not you should use urethane is going to depend on your game, your knowledge of your equipment and how it matches up to the conditions.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald.
