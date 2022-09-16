This file Army photo shows soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment Presidential Salute Battery conduct a blank fire crew drill at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., in 2018. The platoon fires cannon salutes in honor of the president, other high ranking officials and guests. A 21-gun salute is the highest honor, but lower ranking officials are assigned a reduced number of gun salutes. Queen Elizabeth II will be getting a 21-gun salute for her Monday funeral.