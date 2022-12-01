BRETT PETERSON was there in the middle of the first successful bear hunt at F-Troop on Nov. 17, 2012, when four camp members ventured out at mid-morning on the Saturday opening day and returned with a pure shiny black bear trophy that weighed 500 pounds and took all day to get dragged down the mountain and carted to the truck and driven to camp and eventually butchered and processed by a professional wildlife processor and taxidermist and became a beautiful and large bear rug to be shared by the two Camp F-Troop stalwarts — Todd Puleo and Shawn Sowers — who shared the act of shooting the bear.
Brett wrote the original Bear Hunt Manifesto in 2012, providing instruction and advice for future would-be bear hunters from F-Troop or anywhere else in Pennsylvania who are crazy enough to hunt bears. Some excerpts from the Manifesto: a) hunting for – and someone tagging a bear with a party of four hunters is BARELY adequate; three is semi-retarded; two or less is suicidal, b) if someone in the group actually downs down a bear, all other hunting party members are DONE HUNTING and will assist the successful hunter the rest of the day – this is not up for debate. c)The bear should be field-dressed in shifts; it’s a long and exhausting process; have at least two, if not three, sharp knives ready; dragging a bear is interesting; realize that no matter what way you want to drag a bear, it’s going straight downhill; d)going back to camp to get a deer-hauler is a good idea; the fact that the hauler didn’t collapse under the 500-pound weight can be chalked up to divine intervention; e)save the gall bladder to sell on the black market; it will be worth it, etc., etc.
And now, ten years later, Brett is at the forefront again. It was a cold and windy, snowy morning on Nov. 19, 2022, when Brett hit the woods at 7:30 a.m. He was the one who got up first and entered the woods at the earliest hour, and fired the shots, and killed the bear and dragged it out of the woods and piled it into one of our trucks. He first sighted the bear at 8:30, with the help of a couple of inches of snow down. Then things happened fast. Brett raised his rifle and fired but missed. The bear continued rambling downhill, and Brett shot again, and this time he hit the animal. The bear lurched and slid downhill and couldn’t climb any further. Brett anchored him with a third and final shot, and it was all over. Just one minute from the time he spotted the bear.
And now he felt elated and flabbergasted that he had actually killed a bear. He felt mixed emotions about killing such a beautiful animal in such a beautiful woods. He texted his fellow hunters back at camp and roused them to get dressed and head for the woods to help him. He also contacted his father Gary Peterson, who was feeling ill and did not attend the hunt. But Gary jumped into his truck and drove two hours straight to Warren County to help with the task of prepping the bear for the taxidermist.
Afterwards, Brett still had some second thoughts. Yes, it was a rare event and a trophy experience for Brett. Could he kill a bear again some day? It’s a major step to take such a rare and magnificent animal. It’s an unlikely event, a rare and surreal experience, a special gift from the gods of hunting to actually get a bear.
