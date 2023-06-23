IT’S THAT TIME OF year again when all PA deer enthusiasts have hunting on their minds. It’s almost July, with sunshine and 80 degrees outside. Doesn’t sound much like deer season, you may say. No snow, no ice on the roads, and no mud and rainwater covering the steep mountainsides where we will be climbing on the weekend after Thanksgiving.
It’s too early in the year to be focused on deer hunting, but now is the time when you will determine how many antlerless tags you can acquire for the upcoming season. For 50 years I’ve been sending in my familiar pink envelopes to see if I might qualify for a doe license for this fall season. Every past season, I had hopes for one buck tag and one doe tag for deer hunting. This year, it’s now possible to acquire six antlerless licenses for one deer-hunting season.
So how greedy are you? Will you strive to go out after six does and one buck this year? Or will you place some self-restraining limits on your harvest of deer? Big changes were recently made to Pennsylvanians’ antlerless purchasing process. Hunting licenses for the 2023-24 seasons will go on sale on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 8 a.m. New for this year, hunters may purchase their antlerless deer tags online at www.huntfish.pa.gov or in-store at any issuing agent location. There are now four rounds to purchase an antlerless deer license.
The first round begins Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Resident hunters may purchase their first 2023-24 antlerless license at that time. Nonresidents may purchase their first antlerless tag on Monday, July 10, 2023 @ 8:00a.m.
The second round begins Monday, July 24, 2023 @ 8:00a.m. Residents and nonresident hunters may purchase their second antlerless tags, or up to two licenses in this round.
The third round begins Monday, August 14, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Resident and nonresidents may purchase their third antlerless deer license or up to three licenses. Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP)permits will also be available, beginning at 8:00 a.m. on this date.
The fourth round begins Monday August 28, 2023. Resident and nonresident hunters may purchase additional licenses, until reaching their annual personal limit of six antlerless deer licenses. Hunters can report antlerless deer harvests and continue to purchase licenses until sold out.
The prices of the antlerless deer licenses remain the same. It’s $6.97 for a resident antlerless license and $26.97 for a nonresident antlerless license. Hunters are encouraged to visit www.pgc.pa.gov and search “Antlerless Licenses” for all details. Pink envelopes will no longer be used in the antlerless license purchasing process.
Resident and nonresident Landowner Antlerless Deer License buyers can purchase one license, per qualifying acreage, beginning Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., at a participating county treasurer’s office. Apply for Armed Forces and Disabled Veterans antlerless Deer Licenses at any Game Commission office or at a participating county treasurer’s office.
Have Questions? Contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling 1-833-PGC-Hunt or emailing PGCLICDIV@PA.Gov.
Information in the second half of this column first appeared in PA Outdoor News, June 9 issue.
