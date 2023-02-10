AS THE WINTER months of January and February come to a close, the thing I miss the most in the cold and snowy hunting seasons is the spectacular ruffed grouse. For about 20 years, between 2000 and 2019, we had grouse hunting galore. We hunted the wilds of Pennsylvania State Game Lands 86, in the areas that had been forested by the State Game Commission. Sometimes right down on the trails above the game lands dirt and gravel roads, and other times far up in the depths of the big forest, Game Commission employees hacked and chopped and sawed the trees down, creating tracts of open ground and semi-open ground that would subsequently grow into rich table lands of undergrowth: young, growing plants that fed deer, turkeys, small game, and wild birds by the thousands, ruffed grouse among them.
Later, whenever we wandered into a cut-over tract of forest, we mourned the loss of open deer country but savored the opportunities to chase and flush grouse. We welcomed the heavy snowfalls of December, January, and February, knowing that drifts of snow two or three feet deep would shelter the birds and cover them from eager hunters’ eyes. We never needed bird dogs to flush them; we simply plowed through the briars and tangles to rush the birds from cover, often at close range. We still balked at the loud wingbeats and backed up a step or two, trying to get the shotgun placed where we might shoot at the birds, but we often found clear shots in the cut-away forest and sometimes actually got a shot or two off among the shortened trees and shrubs. and sometimes we hit them. A daily score of 25 flushes, five shots, and one bird killed, was typical. We didn’t endanger the resource, but we claimed a few birds almost every time we went out.
I remember Brett and Gary Peterson as having a special interest in grouse, and they accompanied my brother Billy and Me and later Todd and Jack in our special grouse hunts, followed by a big campfire back at Camp F-Troop and a game of cards and beers late into the night. There’s nothing like beers and conversation, jokes and stories, and just good old fun on a special night at camp during the deep winter silence. I recall Brett’s very first grouse hunt along about 2003, when we had a large snowfall that dumped two feet of snow on the ground up at our favorite hunting area way back up the fire trail, a mile or better from the trail’s connection to Youngsville Road. We walked the trail about a mile east toward the river and entered the terrific spot about 9:00 a.m. We fanned out and entered the woods and grouse just started flying. My brother-in-law Jack, who loved to grouse-hunt, flushed two birds right away, missed both, and then laughed and started in again to flush more birds.
Now this was Brett’s first-ever grouse hunt, and we expected him to get some action, but we never thought he would connect on one of the most elusive gamebirds in the northeastern woods. He stepped into the snow and brush and two birds took off, whirring wings and heading straight away from him. He shouldered his gun and fired twice, depositing both birds into the snow. I looked at Gary and he looked at me, and we both broke out laughing, that Brett, who had never hunted grouse before, had scored a double on his very first attempt. Everybody gathered round and shook Brett’s hand, and congratulated him on his accomplishment. Then we went back to hunting for a couple more hours and killed one more bird, taken by Jack, for the day.
Then it was time to head back to camp, to clean our game, build a fire, and enjoy the fruits of our hunt. So this was an illustrious first day of grouse hunting for Brett, right? Not exactly. He hunted six more times for grouse that year, and five times the next year. and several more times the following two years. In all of these outings, we flushed our usual 20-25 grouse, and some of us killed a grouse or two, but it was never Brett. His grouse hunting had been ruined by that one fortunate beginning. He did start hitting grouse a couple of years later, and the curse subsided, but it lasted a long time, and we never let him forget it. Nowadays, with the West Nile Virus and other issues, we don’t see many grouse at all. But we had our heyday back in the day.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his web site at www.donfeigert.com Or visit Leanna’s Books at the mall.
