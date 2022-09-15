DONNA RAE AND I have spent the past month and a half at Camp F-Troop, during the height of summer. But we haven’t done any trout fishing at all. We blame it on the sunny days and lack of rain. The wild native brook trout we seek live mainly in tiny creeks with small riffles and shallow pools, and the lack of rain and fresh water there make the water flows scarce. and that’s not good.
But right now, in mid-September, the rainfalls have been more consistent, and the creeks are running at near normal levels. Plus, we decided to try a larger, deeper creek to find more fish. For this purpose, we chose Thomas Run, a medium-sized stream that features stocked trout under the bridges and waterfalls a mile or less from the main road, and wild brookies farther upstream.
Thomas Run features a walking trail along its lower courses, which we stuck to for the first half-mile. Soon I was wandering the trail through the woods while D-Rae climbed down to the stream and applied herself to the task of catching fish, at which she was very good. She usually catches the first trout, the most trout, and the biggest trout during every venture. After a while we decided to sit down on a log and have our lunch of sandwiches, bottled water, and boiled eggs. When the conversation lagged, I asked her, “Did I ever tell you about my scariest wildlife adventure that happened right here on this stream many years ago, way back in summer, 1988, long before you and I ever met?”
“No,” she said, “but I’d like to hear it. Tell me.”
So, I told the story about how a friend dropped me off at the Thomas Run bridge on a warm July day and promised to pick me up 4 hours later. I walked into the woods and began hiking alongside the stream. The waters were clear and cool, and deep enough to shelter trout. In 3 hours, I caught 6 colorful brookies and 3 fat brown trout, holdovers from an earlier spring stocking. But now it was time to turn back.
Maybe I walked too fast or didn’t pay attention. But I stepped past a trio of small white pines and there he was, all six terrible feet of him, a black phase timber rattlesnake on the ground in front of me, so close I could have bent over and touched him with my fingertips.
I froze in my boots and witnessed. The athletic coil of the body and rise of the head, level with my waist now, deathly close, ready to strike, the tiny eyes furious and wild, and the horrible high-pitched sizzling song of warning rattles soaring to the top of my skull.
I stood motionless, scared to the bone. Then a certain knowledge came over me, as I studied the animal, as if from some ancient deep remembering, some ancestor’s troubled dream. I knew the snake would not strike without provocation. I looked at the reptile and tried to see it for what it was, a beautiful, rare creature of the forest, magnificent in its stone-age simplicity of design. Pure survival this animal was, from the tips of its warning rattles to the ends of its weaponry fangs, nothing wasted in the musculature in between.
But I had no intentions of staying around any longer to admire the beauty of the rattlesnake. I’d had enough of him and enough of the forest for one day. I yearned for the macadam road, the bridge, the truck, the safety of camp.
The snake relaxed its coil and lowered its head, and I moved quickly, laterally, away from stream and snake and danger. Then I fled downstream in a rush. Forty minutes later I made the macadam road and stepped up on the Thomas Run bridge.
My friend saw me, started forward, then stopped and stared. “My gosh,” he said. “What happened to you?”
