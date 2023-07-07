“SUMMERTIME, and the living is easy…fish are jumpin; and the cotton is high.” Songs like this one reflect how many people feel relaxed and free during the summer months, with fewer work and schooling responsibilities, and maybe free weekends with great weather ideal for fishing, not so much in the mountain streams for native trout like we did in the spring but more in the Allegheny River for the walleyes, bass, and northern pike. We often travel up to Camp F-Troop on a Friday, unpack our things, and build a campfire for food and relaxation. Sometimes during the evening we’ll pack our gear and clothing for the overnight fishing trip on the weekend. Saturday morning will send out advance exploratory canoes with tents, firewood and coolers full of hotdogs, snacks, and drinks. Our favorite camping spot is Muddy Point which lies on the downstream edge of Conklin Island, near where the trout run pours out of the mountainside and refreshes the river waters near the outlet. Then we paddle to the downstream side of the island to set up our tents and pile up our gear for the planned overnight. Then we will head back to camp to take the canoes and kayaks out from storage and pack them in a truck and travel upstream about 8 miles, since our favorite island lies only 2 miles upstream from camp. At the 8-mile point above camp, we’ll put in our watercraft and push off around noon. We will spend 5 or 6 hours travelling downstream to get to Muddy Point, where we will have all our tents set up and campfires ready to build. We’ll enjoy an evening having dinner and fishing from the island for a while. Of course, we will have been fishing all afternoon, mostly around islands or other cover in the river, using spinners and colorful lures. Our best spots are often where riffles run into pools, and the fish lie below them searching for food. As the sky darkens, we will gather around the campfire and tell stories about fishing trips of the past or ghost stories in the spooky night. And we’ll recollect our fishing remembrances of the day; how we found a rapids near an island during the first mile and caught two hefty smallmouths there. Later we would find 3 or 4 riffles-to-pool spots that were ideal for smallies and we caught one walleye and five more smallmouths between 13 and 19 inches long. We kept a couple of those for dinner and threw the rest back in. After full darkness, we would linger at the fire, toss logs into it from time to time, and share conversations about the outdoors and our memories of 35 years at camp. Some of us might throw a line in to try some night fishing. Eventually, 1 by 1, or 2 by 2, (if we invite ladies on this trip) we would retire to our tents. The next morning, we would wake early and enjoy the birds of the morning speedily winging upstream low above the water. Eventually we would get back into our kayaks and canoes and paddle back to camp. And always regret having to go home from camp. DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his website at www.donfeigert.com. Or visit Leanna’s Books at the Shenango Valley Mall.
“Summertime, and the living is easy…fish are jumpin; and the cotton is high.”
Songs like this one reflect how many people feel relaxed and free during the summer months, with fewer work and schooling responsibilities, and maybe free weekends with great weather ideal for fishing, not so much in the mountain streams for native trout like we did in the spring but more in the Allegheny River for the walleyes, bass, and northern pike.
We often travel up to Camp F-Troop on a Friday, unpack our things, and build a campfire for food and relaxation. Sometimes during the evening we’ll pack our gear and clothing for the overnight fishing trip on the weekend.
Saturday morning will send out advance exploratory canoes with tents, firewood and coolers full of hotdogs, snacks, and drinks. Our favorite camping spot is Muddy Point which lies on the downstream edge of Conklin Island, near where the trout run pours out of the mountainside and refreshes the river waters near the outlet. Then we paddle to the downstream side of the island to set up our tents and pile up our gear for the planned overnight. Then we will head back to camp to take the canoes and kayaks out from storage and pack them in a truck and travel upstream about 8 miles, since our favorite island lies only 2 miles upstream from camp. At the 8-mile point above camp, we’ll put in our watercraft and push off around noon. We will spend 5 or 6 hours travelling downstream to get to Muddy Point, where we will have all our tents set up and campfires ready to build. We’ll enjoy an evening having dinner and fishing from the island for a while. Of course, we will have been fishing all afternoon, mostly around islands or other cover in the river, using spinners and colorful lures. Our best spots are often where riffles run into pools, and the fish lie below them searching for food.
As the sky darkens, we will gather around the campfire and tell stories about fishing trips of the past or ghost stories in the spooky night. And we’ll recollect our fishing remembrances of the day; how we found a rapids near an island during the first mile and caught two hefty smallmouths there. Later we would find 3 or 4 riffles-to-pool spots that were ideal for smallies and we caught one walleye and five more smallmouths between 13 and 19 inches long. We kept a couple of those for dinner and threw the rest back in. After full darkness, we would linger at the fire, toss logs into it from time to time, and share conversations about the outdoors and our memories of 35 years at camp. Some of us might throw a line in to try some night fishing. Eventually, 1 by 1, or 2 by 2, (if we invite ladies on this trip) we would retire to our tents.
The next morning, we would wake early and enjoy the birds of the morning speedily winging upstream low above the water. Eventually we would get back into our kayaks and canoes and paddle back to camp. And always regret having to go home from camp.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his web site at www.donfeigert.com Or visit Leanna’s Books at the Shenango Mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.