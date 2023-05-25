THE LUCKIEST THING I’ve ever done in my life was to acquire a cabin and two acres in the northwest Pennsylvania Warren County highlands in 1986, when I was thirty-seven years old. I named the place Camp F-Troop, but it had nothing to do with the old Ken Berry/Forrest Tucker sitcom from the 1960s. “F” stood for Feigert,” and the name “F-Troop” just sounded right.
I’d already been wandering and hunting the rolling hills and woodlots of Mercer and Venango Counties and fishing their crowded lakes and rivers since my childhood, but this was “the mountains” now, and these were bigger, wilder grounds. This was State Game Lands 86, a 14,000-acre tract of accessible public land made up of steep ridges studded with red oak, white pines, and huge sandstone boulders and populated by deer, bears, and wild turkeys, deep wooded hollows excavated by receding glaciers 10,000 years ago and now breathtaking chasms we peer into from high mountains above, and tiny cold-water streams that cut steeply down the hearts of the hollows, shaded by cooling, sheltering green hemlock groves. These little streams hold wild native brook trout, too, which is remarkable in the current age of industrial pollution, delicate wild creatures that require pristine cold waters and the absence of degradation to survive.
And the Allegheny River, heartbeat and artery of the region, rolling steadily beneath the green-shouldered hills on both sides of the long valley, left to right down the slope from my cabin’s front porch. I gaze at the river in the early mornings, settled in with my mug of hot coffee, smell the breath of teeming life beneath its surface, and feel the ancient, urgent, silent pull, always downstream, north to south, coming and going as sure as the sun, from upstate New York down to Pittsburgh.
The things in nature that best comfort the human heart — lush green woodland foliage, moving waters, and the flames of an evening campfire — I find in abundance at F-Troop camp and State Game Lands 86, which is why I travel there as often as I can, to relax, to participate in the outdoors, and to heal.
But the smartest thing I’ve ever done was to start the F-Troop Camp Journal from the very beginning of the camp’s existence. Since 1986, guests have written in the journal during every trip up there — notes on weather and wildlife, hunting, hiking, canoeing, and fishing adventures, random thoughts and feelings about the outdoors, and stories of the antics about the good people who visit our getaway place. We’ve included photographs from all the years of the F-troop experience as well, pictures of wildlife, wild places and sometimes wild people. So now, thirty-seven years later, we have in our camp bookshelves 4 oversized loose-leaf binders, The Old Testament (1986-1999), The New Testament (1999-2008), The New Millennium (2008-2020) and Revelations (2020-?) each bursting with dozens of plastic photo inserts and countless three-hole-punched notebook pages, hundreds and hundreds of pictures, camp anecdotes, and stories of adventure and humor and discovery, a detailed record of what’s gone on through the seasons and over the years. It’s a four-volume treasury to share with new and veteran camp visitors, and to draw upon in times of solitude, to contemplate and remember.
Someday, when I’m old and infirm, unable to climb mountains or hike streams, I’ll still seek peace and pleasure from the outdoors, through the joy of re-living all these wonderful outdoor experiences in personal recollection and storytelling among friends. In the meantime, I have these memories so far.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. To find out about his latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles or his earlier books, contact him at dfeigert@verizon.net or 724-931-1699. Visit his website at donfeigert.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.