WHEN DONNA Rae and I decided to invite my grandson Zachary down from Arizona for a birthday visit to camp, the days we planned (November 2 to 6), certainly didn’t promise spring or summer weather. I predicted heavy rain and light snow squalls for the entire week and told Zack to pack heavy clothes and tall rubber boots. But a few days before he left, I called him back and said, “change of plans; we’ve got about 6 days of summer weather on the way. Dress for fishing, boating, and long hikes up the woodland trails. Snow boots won’t be necessary.”
And I was right. Temperatures hovered in the mid-sixties to low seventies, and fresh winds blew the leaves off the trees. So the big decision turned out to be, do we go fishing, or do we put the canoe into the river? Or both? The first day we lounged a bit on the front porch after Zack’s midnight red-eye flight and snacked in the shade and worked on sprucing up our fishing gear. By the second day, we were ready.
We got into the old fishing van and drove north along the Allegheny River for seven or eight miles, until we reached the most beautiful spot I knew of in the Allegheny woodlands. Trees and thickets hung over the dirt road and provided shade from the sun and relief from the dusty road. Of course, we spotted a few deer along the road as well, just to get us into the spirit. Our fishing spot was named Deer Hollow, and we welcomed the thought of spotting game while we trudged up the mountainside. Somebody had cleared the multiflora rose from the trail and widened it all the way up from the dirt road. We had a mile to walk uphill on the grade, but it was 65 degrees out and pleasant. Normally in these kinds of conditions we’d be bothered by Indian Summer gnats, but the breezes kept them down.
We arrived at our spot, a clearing down by the creek and a huge house-sized boulder leaning out over the water. I gave a few instructions. The stream pours downhill into the pool, and the fish – wild native brook trout – tend to congregate on the edges and depths of the pool. You drop your line into the current, where your offering flows down naturally and the fish in the clear cold water can see the bait and attack it. Which is exactly what they did. Zack made two hurried casts, and the trout hit both times but did not bite into the #12 light hooks. D-Rae tried a cast or two as well, and almost hooked one. She lifted it over to me so I could release the fish, but it dropped off into the pool. We paused for a few minutes, and we exchanged brief suggestions: wait until he hits with all his strength, which is considerable for a six- or seven-inch fish, then wet your hands and drop him off over the water. We don’t keep them; we don’t eat them. We catch them for their beauty and coloration and their great energy and value and speed.
Now D-Rae and Zack had settled in. They practiced setting the hook straight up, where it would catch on the tough lip and not the soft gills, and soon they had lifted about eight beautifully shaded wild brookies and dropped them back in, where we watched them take off or scooted them with our fingers, and made sure none were injured. Then the fish quit biting. This has been my experience over all of the 30 years I have fished this special spot, about once per year. They stop hitting, and I leave them alone.
All three of us had smiles stretching our faces grin to grin, and we couldn’t help laughing and exclaiming at the beauty and power of these little wild fish. “I’m comin’ here next year, too, but we won’t take a chance; we’ll come to P-A in the summer,” said Zack. We hiked out the beautiful trail in the beautiful woods and took the treasures in our minds along with us.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his web site at www.donfeigert.com Or visit Leanna’s Books at the mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.