ALMOST EVERY year the Fred family: my son, Randy (Fred) my daughter in law, Dawn Feigert, (AKA Presley), my granddaughter Kori, (age 21), and grandson Hack (age 18) visit camp F-Troop all the way from Arizona, to make laughs and have fun. Donna Rae and I arrived one day early (Thursday, July 20th) and settled in on the front porch to watch a light rainfall and tip a couple of drinks. The breeze felt nice against our faces and the familiarity of the outside nature scenes were mesmerizing. Soon the light rain, out of nowhere, turned into a powerful monster storm, with sheets of heavy rain and tree damaging high winds, which blew down branches and powerlines. It was an exhilarating experience which came and exited quickly.
The Fred family arrived all the way from Arizona, on Friday, July 21, and much preferred our 75 degree weather over their 115 degrees at home in Phoenix. We settled in the 55-year-old wood furniture that signifies memories, stories and jokes that can’t be repeated. On the front porch, our main gathering place, we made hotdogs and cracked a few beers (except for Hack).
Saturday morning Presley and Fred got up at 7 a.m., Hack at 8 a.m., Drae and I at 9 a.m. and Kory at 2 p.m., her usual waking time. We immediately started planning those camp meals. Presley was our grill master and made hamburgers and sweet corn on the cob (bought fresh from “PaPas fresh vegetable and fruit stand”) and then we took a road trip to the Tidioute Overlook, where you can see the Allegheny River far below and search the vistas of the valley for miles. We also visited The Hearts Content Recreation area, a place of preserved timber from 200-300 years ago, and we peered up at the 150–200-foot trees above us. The hemlocks were impressive at 5 feet wide at the base, and so were the maples and beech trees. We just leaned back and stared up at the huge trees as they disappeared into the branches far above. DRae murmured, “this is why they call it “Hearts Content.”
Sunday morning, Donna Rae made bacon and eggs (she has the burn marks to prove it) for all. Of course, Kori is still on camp time and slept again till 2 p.m. However, Kori did not miss out on the big target-shooting contest that afternoon, where she and Hack went through the annual safety training by Poppo (me) and filled up the targets with bullet holes. This is always a big highlight of family camp trips. But this time, the three boys added skeet shooting at moving targets, and we all did poorly, except Zack. After dinner, we played whiffle ball in the front yard, the three women against the three men and played to a 2 all tie, with much controversy over rules. It was hilarious though, especially when ole grandpa poppo came to bat and Donna Rae pitched him a “change up” which I swear STOPPED before it crossed the plate, and I swung through it for STRIKE 9.
The game ended at dark, and we looked for something else to do. Then somebody said, “deer spotting!!” and we were off to the mountaintop to spotlight the 63 deer that showed up for the night’s entertainment. Outrageous laughter and shouts of “there’s one, there’s two!!!” The laughs came harder and harder as deer after deer jumped into and out of our spotlights. We spotted deer until 11 p.m., after which the activity is prohibited, and went back to camp and to our beloved front porch, where it was more laughs and big silliness till midnight. If you are reading this column, and you never have deer — spotted, it’s time to do so now! It’s a great experience and an out-of-town visitors’ favorite!
Monday was the day for the Fred family to fly back. They packed all their gear and hit the road, but not before stopping at the Tidioute Pub for lunch. We ordered pizza and sandwiches and stuffed ourselves for the day.
DRae and I stayed one more day and headed home on Tuesday. All in all, it was a great family trip to camp. Being together as a family brings cherished memories and it’s hard to beat the good ole’ outdoor ones.
