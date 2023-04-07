The Readers Voice
Grove City landfill fight continues
The battle to fight the pending landfill reopening by Tri-County Industries landfill in the Grove City area will continue in April. CEASRA (Citizens Environmental Association of the Slippery Rock Area) and Liberty Township have filed two appeals:
• For the NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit previously issued by the PA DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), allowing for effluent discharges into nearby tributaries and wetlands.
• For the DEP issuance of a solid waste permit at the Tri-County site.
A hearing before the PA Environmental Hearing Board (EHB) for the appeal of the solid waste permit is ongoing this month in Pittsburgh.
The witness list includes a variety of residents who live nearby the landfill site, as well as expert witnesses related to bird strikes at the nearby Grove City Airport and hazardous chemical effects, including radiation, on the local environment.
The battle against the landfill reopening is pits individual residents of the Grove City area against Tri-County Industries and the large agency resources of the PA DEP. For many reasons, including the proximity to the Grove City Airport with landing and take-off paths and patterns directly over the landfill site, the DEP should never have issued the permits.
The DEP has shifted the burden of protecting protect the environment squarely onto the shoulders of individual residents who have neither the finances or resources to engage in this battle.
I found it curious that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railroad seeking payment for environmental damages and cleanup after the March 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
It seems contradictory that one government agency would sue to protect the environment from spilled hazardous chemicals into nearby creeks and rivers, while another is in the process of allowing the same violation of our waterways by permitting a long-term landfill that would accept radioactive oil and gas waste.
Tri-County has sent a letter to Grove City Borough and the Grove City Airport on the eve of the hearings, noting its intent to commence construction at the landfill.
For those interested in following this battle, obtain the upcoming hearings schedule, or perhaps wish to contribute to this financial effort to protect our local environment and community, please connect with www.CEASRAPA.com or CEASRA@zoominternet.net or follow us on Facebook ‘No Trash Mountain’.
Dan Biddle
Grove City
