Party of “law and order” increasingly lawless
Where is the party of “law and order?”
An ex-president incites a riot and attempts a coup and it voted against impeachment, instead proposing that the legal system deal with the allegations. Now that it is, it is trying to shut down every investigation.
This is the party that silently stood by as its corrupt leader spread lies about the security of the presidential election, inciting violence, and concocting illegal schemes to overturn the outcome.
This party suggests that rioters who, in support of the four-time indicted president, vandalized the Capital, endangered members of Congress and their families, and attacked law enforcement, be pardoned and suffer no consequences for their actions.
This is the party that refuses to denounce hateful rhetoric that endangers patriotic citizens performing their civic duties — citizens who are receiving threats to themselves and their families.
This party turns a blind eye to every criminal activity committed by its members, allowing fraudulently-elected officials to serve in Congress and vote on issues affecting law-abiding citizens.
This is the party that rationalized and downplayed the seriousness of an ex-president who hoarded top secret documents, left them unsecured, and then lied to the government, refusing to return them.
This is the party that wants to abolish the FBI.
If members of this party don’t find the courage to condemn these actions and hold people accountable, the Republican Party will be responsible for the demise of American democracy.
Paula Kudelko
New Wilmington
Disappointing turnout for important issue
Hermitage police Officer Sam Staples gave a lecture Aug. 9 on sex trafficking awareness. Sadly, only 8 people attended.
Why?
There are many potential reasons, but awareness is probably on the top of list as well as a close second. People don’t think this kind of thing happens in our area. People would be wrong. Sex trafficking happens in Mercer County and in counties nearby.
Sex trafficking, or human trafficking, happens all over the United States and internationally. Officer Staples and others are working hard to educate children and adults of this horror.
And it is a horror.
In today’s world, social media is instrumental in advancing this criminal activity against children … maybe your children or grandchildren. The next time families want to post pictures and information of their children and grandchildren on social media outlets, they should first consider, “Who are the bad people looking at my child’s picture with evil in their minds?”
I encourage parents and family members to go to leaders in schools, churches, youth groups and request for Officer Staples or other experts to lecture and educate all children as well as all adults of this danger.
You may be saving your own child.
Being aware of an issue is fine, but awareness with action may save a life. There is a movie, now playing in theaters, called “The Sound of Freedom,” based on the true story of a former federal agent who takes on the task of rescuing two children held in bondage by child traffickers.
The movie delves into the dark criminal world of human trafficking, which prioritizes violence and profits over the sanctity of children’s lives.
This modern-day slavery is worldwide. Let no one kid themselves. It is in local communities, in your community. It may be in your own family.
I want to bring public awareness to ARC, the Association for the Recovery of Children, an organization that has been involved in child rescues even before the term “child trafficking” came to the forefront.
ARC was founded by Bazzel Baz, Marine Corps veteran and former CIA officer, which reports a 100% success rate in recovering trafficked children who had been snatched away from their homes and families.
Please look at the link, www.recoveryofchildren.org, for the ARC website. Be no longer unaware.
Dr. Bernadette Kutcher
Hermitage
