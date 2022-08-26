THE READERS’ VOICE
Gas producers dedicated to safe production
The Herald’s editorial board recently highlighted (“OUR VIEW: House committee irresponsible by opposing drilling regulations”) the importance of preserving “the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil from which our food grows.”
Like all Pennsylvanians, we couldn’t agree more and that’s why the natural gas industry focused on responsibly producing and transporting the energy that fuels modern life.
As America’s second largest natural gas producing state, we take pride in meeting our nation’s — and the world’s — energy needs while protecting our shared environment today and for generations to come. An industry born from innovation and a drive for continuous improvement, Pennsylvania leads from the front in developing new ways to produce and use American natural gas.
Proof of this leadership resides in the facts. The largest natural gas producing region in the world, greenhouse gas emissions intensity associated with the Appalachian Basin declined 20% between 2018 and 2020, according to environmental researchers (https://www.ceres.org/sites/default/files/reports/2022-07/OilandGas_BenchmarkingReport_2022%20%281%29.pdf).
Notably, these declines occurred alongside a 13% increase in production.
Alongside these key environmental gains, it’s important to recognize the sustained economic benefits generated, including new revenue for local governments, statewide environmental programs, and municipal services. In fact, $2.3 billion has been generated from Pennsylvania’s natural gas tax — the impact fee — over the last 11 years, with Mercer County alone receiving $6 million to fund projects like the Riverside Park restoration in Greenville.
Our ability to continue providing the energy, economic and environmental progress relies upon good government policy and a workable, predictable regulatory environment. We’re proud of the work our members have accomplished and are committed to continued safe, reliable natural gas development.
David Callahan
President, Marcellus Shale Coalition, Pittsburgh
Kelly pushes agenda, ignores issues
The United Nations has declared a climate emergency. The predominant greenhouse gas is carbon dioxide, largely the product of burning fossil fuels.
Is U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16, Butler, leading the effort to find clean, renewable energy? Nope. In fact Kelly has only a 5% on pro environmental issue votes.
Pennsylvania is in the top five states in mass shootings.
Is Rep. Kelly taking the lead on common sense gun control including gun registration? Nope. Kelly consistently votes pro gun despite overwhelming poll data supporting common sense gun control.
One out of every 7.6 Pennsylvania residents live below the poverty line. That’s over 160,000 Pennsylvania residents.
So what is Mr. Kelly working on? According to the Sharon Herald (Aug. 25, “Pa. Congressmen push ‘explicit books’ probe”), Kelly is spending his time in school libraries deciding what books are unsuitable based on his ideology. I think there are more important issues for Rep. Kelly to spend his time on.
Bill McKinney
Sharon
Trump family members can’t be trusted
Several months ago, Eric Trump showed up for a legal deposition in New York. He pleaded the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment more than 500 times to questions regarding possible bank fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and other potential missteps by the Trump business organization.
His siblings and his father, the former president, have also sat for hours reciting the Fifth on the same issues.
Donald Trump, who repeatedly uttered “Crooked Hillary” and “Lock her up!” because of Clinton’s lax handling of emails on a personal server, all of a sudden has turned into a self-proclaimed victim.
This is the guy who kept numerous containers of sensitive documents belonging to the U.S. Government at his resort since he left the White House and didn’t hand them all back when asked. He also often said that pleading the Fifth Amendment implied guilt. The man who repeatedly pushed his own version of law and order now claims victimhood.
If he actually believes his rhetoric, all he has to do is show us the entire warrant in his possession.
Put up or shut up, Donald.
Warrants are issued every day to other Americans without sympathy or interest.
I’m sure the National Security Administration and Department of Justice remember at least one other time when Trump mishandled sensitive national information: in May 2017 to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting.
Who can trust “Flush-it-down-the-toilet Don” with our national secrets?
No one.
Roland Curry
Sharon
Democrats might mount comeback
Early this year, conventional wisdom held that the midterm elections would result in a “red tide” of Republican gains. One reason was simple history; the party not holding the White House has made gains in nearly every midterm election since 1946. Another was Joe Biden’s low approval rating, due to his anemic legislative accomplishments and serious inflation problem.
Recent polling now suggests that the “red tide” prediction may have been premature. What has influenced this Democratic resurgence?
• Biden’s legislative scorecard now looks more impressive, following the passing of the chips, PACT, and Inflation Reduction acts
• Gas (and other) prices are coming down.
• The January 6 Hearings have showcased the Republican threat to our democracy.
• Trump’s multiple legal entanglements, such as stealing governmental documents and transporting them to Mar-A-Lago.
• The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.
• Most importantly, the clown car of Republican nominees in gubernatorial and U.S. Senate including Mastriano (PA), Lake (AZ), and Dixon (MI), Oz (PA), Masters (AZ), Walker (GA), Vance (OH), and Schmitt (MO). Even Mitch McConnell has decried the lack of “candidate quality.”
A recent poll shows that more respondents named the threat to democracy as their top concern (21%) rather than cost of living (16%), which had been the top concern in prior polls. Some Americans might blame the Democrats for inflation, but most Americans recognize that the threat to our democracy is coming entirely from Republicans.
Suzanne Colvin
Mercer
Letter demands response, corrections
The letter published in Aug. 20 in The Herald (“Dems, elites target middle class” by Bill Calvert) deserves a response and several corrections.
Mr. Calvert claims that the 87,000 pending new hires by the IRS constitute a federal plot to attack the middle class, encouraging us to “Wake up now!” I would encourage Mr. Calvert to fact-check first, and write letters second.
The recently signed “Inflation Reduction Act” does indeed include $80 billion in new funding for the IRS to boost enforcement measures to collect unpaid taxes primarily from wealthy Americans.
These hires will be made over the next 10 years, and will include customer service representatives, IT specialists, administrators, janitors, etc., some of which will replace the 50,000 current IRS employees expected to retire within the next 5 years.
The IRS has been chronically underfunded for the past decade, with agency enforcement staff declining by 30% during that period.
As of August of this year, the IRS has a backlog of 9.7 million unprocessed individual tax returns. No one loves to pay taxes, but nothing is more unfair than paying higher taxes because the IRS does not have the staff or resources to collect from defaulters.
Fact checking is extremely easy to do. Letters like Mr. Calvert’s serve only to enhance a political agenda without telling the complete story. Fact check, and occasionally turn the channel.
Dan Biddle
Grove City
Mastriano, DeSantis’ values wrong for PA
Born and raised in Pennsylvania, I also worked and retired here. Overall I have been satisfied with the governments’ running of our state with a few exceptions over the years.
Last week, supported by local Republicans, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh supporting Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor here.
Fittingly with his arrogant attitude he proclaimed that we should make Pennsylvania like Florida.
One assumes that he meant that we should ignore health advisories coming from medical professionals should a pandemic arise, make it illegal to utter a certain word in schools, and bow to his authority when it comes to a woman’s right to choose what to do with her own body regarding pregnancy.
Pennsylvania is not Florida. We are a freer, more rational and tolerant society. Men like DeSantis and Mastriano are about power and the erosion of human values and morality, which they would replace with their personal delusional beliefs of what is best for society.
They claim these beliefs are based in their Christian faith, but if examined are actually contrary to what Christ preached.
Like Trump, Mastriano has proclaimed he would have authority to negate the results of elections.
Both are wrong. Both want the absolute power that corrupts absolutely. Despite the majority of my fellow Pennsylvanians understanding this there are yet Mastriano for Governor signs every mile one travels in rural areas. Maybe those folks moved here from Florida.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
