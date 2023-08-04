The Readers Voice
Infrastructure bill rebuilding country
Did you know that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is the largest investment in rebuilding our bridges and roads since creation of the interstate highway system, and it is the most significant investment in passenger rail since Amtrak’s inception?
It’s also the largest investment in public transit in American history. It builds a more resilient power grid and scales new clean energy technologies and builds the first ever national network of electric vehicle charging stations.
It also creates good-paying jobs in every part of the country. For example, it will help complete the project to modernize and consolidate Pittsburgh International Airport’s multiple terminals into a single terminal that will improve ease of travel for millions of passengers.
More that 80% of the work is being done by local firms and all the steel being used for the project is being produced domestically and will be fabricated at Sippel Steel in Ambridge, Pa.
As assessed in April 2023, constructing the new terminal will create 14,300 direct and indirect jobs … more than 7,800 direct temporary design and constructions jobs, including 563 jobs in the pre-construction design phase and 5,548 jobs during the construction phase … and indirect creation of more than 6,500 temporary spin-off jobs in the region.
Furthermore, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ensures access to clean drinking water in every community. It also provides affordable high-speed internet for every American. It’s also the largest investment in tackling legacy pollution.
That sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? I’d say it definitely benefits middle-class Americans. So, thank you, President Biden. Did you know that U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly voted against it?
Genevieve Monks, Psy.D.
Hermitage
Kelly defense of Trump puts party over country
Once again our congressman, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, chooses party over country, which should come as a surprise to no one.
In a recent news release, Kelly stated that “the two-tiered Biden justice system has been weaponized against Donald Trump.” What Congressman Kelly fails to mention is that the department of justice presented evidence to a grand jury of every-day citizens who decided that the evidence was strong enough to bring Donald Trump to trial.
This is how the system works in this country. This double standard that Kelly accuses the justice department of practicing does not exist here for this is the standard that applies to everyone.
Kelly also wrote that, “If this can happen to a former president, this can happen to anyone.”
The correct comment should have been, “If this can happen to anyone then it should be able to happen to the rich and powerful, even if they are a former president.”
Tom Deitsch
Hermitage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.