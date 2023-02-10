The Readers Voice
Trump policies destructive to environment
It wasn’t too long ago that Donald Trump said on national TV that only a thief, criminal, liar or someone who is guilty would cite the Fifth Amendment under oath.
Recently, hypocrite Trump answered more than 400 legal questions by taking the Fifth. Of course, it was his only defense when accused of money laundering, bank fraud, tax evasion, etc.
His chips off the old block, Ivanka and Eric Trump, took the Fifth 500 times each.
Will justice ever be done to a man who favors law and order for everyone else except his friends like Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and others he pardoned?
The guy who is a self-proclaimed “genius” but not recognized by any academic scholar has been cited by 147 professional presidential scholars and political historians as the fourth worst U.S. president to occupy the White House.
Yeah, Andrew Johnson was pretty rotten, too.
Trump’s bungling of what he claimed as the COVID “hoax” killed more Americans than all of the wars since Korea.
And he and Ronald Reagan are the only presidents to allow or use executive orders to release toxins and myriad dangerous substances to be dumped into our air and waterways.
Death by pollution is not as quick as opioid deaths but it is also an epidemic. There are an average 100,000 opioid-related deaths in the U.S. every year, but there are hundreds of thousands more deaths by pollution in the U.S. yearly.
The death toll reached 400,000 in Trump’s last year in office from his pro-corporate pollution policies.
When Nixon was president, he noticed the needless deaths and long-term illnesses caused by polluted air and water and so an efficient Environmental Protection Agency with good leadership was created in 1970.
But “Teflon Ron” Reagan chose conservative ideologue Anne Gorsuch of Colorado, mother of current Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch, to run the EPA in 1981. She quit in 1983 after scandal and is easy to blame for her pro-corporate toxic pollution.
But we can’t excuse the Trump Administration’s vendetta against clean air and water. He’s both the pallbearer and undertaker of American lives. His proposed budget in 2020 cut 50 programs that help fight pollution, radon, lead and those that give clean water grants. It also cut funding to the Energy Star rating system and for research and development.
We need to clean up our collective act.
Roland Curry
Sharon
SOTU exposed differences between parties
Reality was brought into question as the President’s State of the Union Speech aired as is often the case with political presentations.
I hesitantly tuned in to hear Biden address Congress and the world fearing our leader might stumble, literally or figuratively, owing to his age or other factors as I have seen him do in the past, although when he has done so he always regained his balance.
What a pleasant surprise to hear instead a coherent, inspiring and at time entertaining address. Despite a few rude interruptions yelled out by some extremist Republican members of Congress, which Biden handled deftly, even to the point of turning the tables on the particular issues of Medicare and Social Security, the evening went smoothly.
And as far as I can tell truth was told. Contrast this with the false narrative of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who delivered the Republican response. She claimed that Biden’s agenda has been hijacked by an extremist liberal woke mob which is actually non-existent, contrary to the actual mob that sprung from her party and stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
She also told a story of when she and Trump’s visited troops in Iraq, implying Trump was a compassionate man, when in fact, he often disparaged our troops.
It’s shocking that Huckabee was elected Governor and that her dishonest speech could be believed by uninformed voters who still support the extremist wing of her party. Truth is out there. Look it up.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.